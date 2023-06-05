JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township man confessed over the weekend that he shot and killed a Hooversville man who had attacked him with a wrench at a Shade Township residence, according to state police in Somerset.
Troopers charged Gregory John Mostoller, 67, of the 100 block of Terrace Drive, with criminal homicide.
Mostoller allegedly shot and killed Clifton Earl Johnson at the residence in the 800 block of Charles Street on Friday.
State police said Mostoller called the station at 10:49 a.m. saying, "A guy came at me with a wrench and I killed him," a complaint affidavit said.
Troopers said when they arrived, they found Johnson partially under a sliding barn door. They identified Johnson by his driver's license photo. Troopers said they found shell casings near the body.
He had been shot seven times, four times in the back, two times in the right bicep and one time in the right eye, the affidavit said. Troopers arrested Mostoller at the scene, where he admitted to killing Johnson.
Troopers found a loaded .45-caliber pistol on a workbench.
Mostoller was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail without bond.
