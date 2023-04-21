JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New additions to the state’s approved areas of study will allow high schools to begin offering aviation courses in six related subjects.
The six new codes were developed in Cambria County through a collaboration that included Richland School District, Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, and Aerium, a nonprofit headquartered with Nulton Aviation Services Inc. at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
They include:
• Airframe mechanics and aircraft maintenance technology/technician.
• Aircraft powerplant technology/technician.
• Avionics maintenance technology/technician.
• Aeronautics/aviation/aerospace science and technology – general.
• Airline/commercial/professional pilot and flight crew.
• Remote aircraft pilot.
Larry Nulton, Aerium chairman and founder of Nulton Aviation, said local efforts to introduce aviation classes in area high schools were stymied because the subject was not included in the catalog of approved program codes.
“If they are not in the catalog, the schools can’t get funding for them to pay the teachers,” Nulton said.
The next step will be to develop curricula for the courses, he added.
Expanding aviation education opportunities through a collaboration among St. Francis University, the airport and Nulton Aviation helped illustrate the region’s potential as an aviation hub during a state Senate Transportation Committee hearing on Thursday at the airport.
Committee Chairman state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, called the St. Francis partnership a “historic” agreement.
Members of the committee, Acting Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll and other interested parties discussed economic development opportunities through aviation, including the potential economic impact of drones, Langerholc said.
The airport property’s Keystone Opportunity Zone, which will become the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park, is another example of economic potential.
“We were exploring ways to help aviation bring economic development,” Langerholc said.
The aviation school codes developed here were approved by the Department of Education in time for next month’s Aerium Summit for aviation education at the Johnstown airport.
“It was great timing,” Nulton said.
Registration for the Aerium Summit is coming in fast, Nulton said. The event is scheduled for May 30-June 1 at the airport and will feature a full lineup of speakers, classes and breakout sessions.
It coincides with both the Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo in downtown Johnstown and the Commemorative Air Force’s AirPower History Tour’s World War II aircraft display at the airport.
Additional parking with shuttles will be available at the Army Reserve center, 292 Aviation Drive, and at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 630 Solomon Run Road, Nulton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.