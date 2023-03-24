Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.