JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Truckloads of the tools needed to teach students the culinary craft were being unloaded on Tuesday into the building at 421 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
For Pennsylvania Highlands Community College officials, the unpacking of the stainless steel convection ovens, the broiler and the indoor smoker signaled another step forward in the creation of a hands-on culinary school there next month.
"This is an exciting time," Pennsylvania Highlands President Steve Nunez said. "This is going to give us the ability to train students in a state-of-the-art, modern (space) and prepare them for careers in the restaurant industry."
Penn Highlands has already offered courses in the culinary field on its campus, but the school's downtown endeavor is the result of a partnership with Greater Johnstown School District's culinary arts program.
Through a dual-enrollment agreement, Greater Johnstown High School students can graduate with a culinary certificate – and college credits – while having the ability to spend one year at Penn Highlands afterward to earn an associate degree in the field, Nunez said.
The culinary center concept has been in the works since February 2022.
Nunez said that work to renovate the building's first floor took longer than expected, but Penn Highlands officials are looking forward to completing the necessary work to enable students to begin taking classes there this fall.
The move also reinforces Penn Highlands' commitment to be an active partner in downtown Johnstown, Nunez said.
"We really want to have a meaningful mission in downtown Johnstown," he said, "and this gives us that opportunity."
As planned, set-up work will continue over the next week at the site. The goal is to have final touches complete within the next month, Nunez said.
