SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Jail's warden is retiring this fall.
Warden Dennis Vought's departure, effective Sept. 8, was approved Tuesday – a more than three-month notice that Somerset's commissioners said will give them time to search for the jail's next leader.
"We're very thankful he gave us an advanced notice so we can (begin the search) for our next warden," Commissioner Colleen Dawson said. "These are big shoes to fill."
Vought did not attend the meeting and efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.
He's had a long career inside the nearly 150-bed capacity lockup.
Vought worked for decades as a corrections officer and was promoted to deputy warden five years ago.
He became warden later that year after Michael Porter, a Texas native, was terminated from the job after serving less than three months as warden.
Somerset's commissioners said the search for Vought's replacement will get underway quickly, and that ads will be posted to attract candidates
The commissioners' office will oversee that part of the process and then work with county prison board, which includes two commissioners, acting Sheriff Dustin Weir, President Judge D. Gregory Geary and acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, during the final selection process, said Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, who has a seat on the prison board.
Solicitor fees debate
The April bill from the county's new full-time solicitor – $21,242 – and questions over its contents drew ire Tuesday from one Somerset-area resident and Treasurer Anthony DeLuca.
But commissioners said they reviewed the bill line by line and saw no issues – and that it doesn't change the one-year arrangement agreed upon in March that ensures fees won't exceed $125,000.
"We don't pay for anything without itemized invoices. There are checks and balances to review everything," Tokar-Ickes said, adding that she, Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine and – in cases when legal bills involve personnel – HR Director Jodi Lepley each review the monthly invoices, per protocol.
DeLuca has been critical of the agreement with Pittsburgh-based Gabriel Fera since the firm was abruptly hired to replace departing solicitor Michael Barbera in March.
Barbera recommended the law firm, which already represents the county for labor bargaining as well as serving as counsel for court cases, including a salary-related suit involving suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, that was ruled in the county's favor earlier this month.
Somerset County resident Lester Younkin, a frequent board critic, faulted the county for ignoring DeLuca's request – and threatening legal action – for an itemized list of their legal services earlier this month.
Solicitor Christopher Furman said county commissioners are given itemized bills – and if DeLuca or anyone in the community wants to see it, that's fine. But they'll have to file a formal Right-to-Know request.
Furman said it isn't DeLuca's job to review the bill. It's not his job to vote on it either.
"If the commissioners vote to pay a bill ... it's his job to pay it," Furman said, noting that three Somerset County judges made it clear in their ruling this spring.
DeLuca has appealed that ruling in an attempt to take the case to Commonwealth Court.
On Tuesday, he said he's concerned about how quickly Gabriel Fera's invoices are adding up.
Furman reiterated Tuesday that their one-year total cannot exceed $125,000 through their deal with the county.
Even if that sum is reached six months from now, they'll continue sending itemized invoices but include a balance due of "zero dollars" for the remainder of that term, both Furman and the commissioners said.
Beyond the one-year "not -to-exceed" agreement, the arrangement is on a month-to-month basis, Furman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.