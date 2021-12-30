SOMERSET, Pa. – Standing inside Somerset County Courthouse with his right hand raised, Tony DeLuca said he found himself in a sudden, surreal moment Thursday.
One of two row officers sworn into office for the first time during Thursday's ceremony, DeLuca said it struck him he was now Somerset County's treasurer.
"My son, Dustin, was up there presenting me ... and I realized everything we worked so hard for had come together," the retired state police sergeant said. "Now, I can get to work to start making some changes in my office – and start saving people money."
DeLuca, a Boswell area resident, was sworn in by Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner.
Fellow first-time row office winner, Brian Fochtman, who defeated six-term incumbent Angie Svonavec for the Prothonotary seat, was also sworn in.
Fochtman, of Brothersvalley Township, was presented by his son, Bryce.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank was sworn in privately Thursday – a decision made because a family member has Covid-19, he said.
In addition to county officials, a crowd of nearly 60 tax collectors and fellow and fellow municipal-level officials also arrived to be sworn into office.
"I didn't want to show up to an event like that and risk possibly getting everyone sick," Swank said.
Swank was instead sworn in alone by Solicitor Michael Barbera in the presence of a notary, he said.
Swank, of Stoystown, replaced his former boss, Wallace Miller, who had the job for 24 years before retiring in December.
In Cambria County, Sheriff-elect Donald "Don" Robertson is scheduled to be sworn into office Monday by Judge Linda Rovder Fleming at the Cambria County Courthouse.
Robertson, of Lorain, has served as acting Sheriff since longtime Sheriff Robert Kolar died in 2020.
He was elected to the post in November.
