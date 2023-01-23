SOMERSET, Pa. – A dispute over whether the Somerset County Treasurer has authority over certain investments is now in the hands of three county judges.
In a case that revolves around two different interpretations of language within the Pennsylvania County Code, County President Judge D. Gregory Geary, Scott Bittner and Dan Rullo spent 90 minutes listening to attorneys for the county commissioners and treasurer to get a clearer understanding of their arguments.
The issue went to court in October after Treasurer Anthony DeLuca clashed with Somerset County commissioners over their efforts to invest $20 million in funds into two different Pennsylvania banks – including $10 million through Somerset Trust at a slightly lower rate than the Pittsburgh bank they chose to deposit the rest.
DeLuca has objected to the move, saying that putting the money into just one – First National Bank, which is the current fund-holder – would generate .04% more interest on a $10 million CD, compelling him to reject their request and refuse to move the funds.
David Leake, who represents the Treasurer's Office, said the commissioners are disregarding DeLuca's authority in the matter, citing a section of the county code that states the commissioners "together with" the treasurer decide by resolution where funds are deposited.
"They have their vote and the treasurer has his," Leake said, noting that the code references the need for a resolution. "He's not their CPA. He's an elected official ... and he has equal authority."
But Rullo noted that Leake is also arguing that the treasurer's vote carries more weight – the ability to veto the entire board's decision.
He noted that is different that other boards the treasurer sits on, including the Salary Board.
Leake argued the language gives the treasurer one vote and the commissioners board as a whole one equal vote.
Barbera rejected that argument in court, saying DeLuca is putting more emphasis on one section of the County Code rather than considering the whole document, which was written 70 years ago to guide Pennsylvania's counties.
He noted that the code expressly names commissioners as the county's top decision-makers when it comes to executive and legislative matters. They are named as the county's sole contractors and the "sole managers of fiscal affairs," he added.
Accepting the treasurers' argument suggests DeLuca instead wields the "ultimate authority" on important county financial decisions.
"Not a chance," Barbera said.
He noted veto power in Pennsylvania – whether by the Pennsylvania's governor or a town mayor – can be overridden through steps clearly outlined by the state.
"If the Legislature intended the treasurer to have veto power, there'd be a way to override it," Barbera said, offering the absence as further proof Leake is misinterpreting section 1762 of the county code.
Still, Rullo asked why the code states "together with the treasurer" when discussing one section of fund management – selecting a "depository" – in this case, a bank – to store county funds.
Barbera said it's possible the law was written with "consultation" in mind. But he said the terminology is vague and it's likely it references the fact that the treasurer would carry out the duty once county commissioners made a formal decision.
"There's no means for (a treasurer) to vote ... or adopt a resolution," he said, referencing guidelines for third- through eighth-class counties.
DeLuca doesn't have a seat on the commissioners' board, nor the authority to block their decisions, Barbera added.
"We're asking the treasurer to follow the law," Barbera said.
Both sides said there's little case history regarding the subject matter. Leake acknowledged he's found no indication any other sixth-class Pennsylvania counties are currently interpreting the code as DeLuca's office does.
But that doesn't mean their interpretation is wrong, he said.
Leake has said he's confident in the case regardless, saying the language is clear. A ruling could be precedent-setting for treasurers statewide, he previously told The Tribune-Democrat.
"He is a check and balance for county government," Leake said.
Geary ordered a transcript of the proceeding to be completed for their review to assist the panel of judges in making a final order in the case.
Geary did not set a timetable on that decision.
