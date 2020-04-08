Showcase for Commerce has officially been rescheduled to now take place three months later than originally planned.
On Wednesday, organizers announced the annual defense contracting exposition will be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Too much uncertainty existed with trying to keep the dates of May 27-29 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to building closures, stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.
Even with the change, a full docket of activity – with briefings, receptions and the exhibitors’ displays – is still expected for the expo that will take place at multiple Greater Johnstown locations, predominately 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
“We think it’s an incredibly important event to have for the businesses in our town and region,” said Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, which, along with Cambria Regional Chamber, organizes the Showcase. “It really is an opportunity for us to showcase so many of the positive things that our region does, so we wanted to make sure we postponed – rather than canceled – for that reason.”
This will be the 30th annual Showcase.
“There is a lot of business that takes place over that three days,” said Amy Bradley, the chamber’s president and CEO. “This is the 30th year, and a lot of great things have happened in that 30 years, so we didn’t want to cancel it.
“We definitely wanted to postpone it.”
Organizers needed to find dates that worked with the schedules of the congressional delegation that attends – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr. and Pat Toomey, along with U.S. Reps. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District.
So the time right before Labor Day was selected.
“We knew that in order to get and capture some of the congressional delegation and the people that we want to be able to be available to be with us that we have to sort of plan around a holiday time period,” Thomson said.
“So it really narrows down when we could postpone to.”
Casey, the congressional lead, supports “rescheduling this widely attended event to a time when large gatherings are safer,” adding that “I am hopeful that the rescheduled event will be a success and will demonstrate Pennsylvania’s contributions to U.S. national security for the 30th year running.”
Joyce called Showcase an “excellent forum for local leaders and businesses to build and strengthen partnerships in the Greater Johnstown region.”
“Now more than ever, it is important to highlight the success of job creators and our workforce – Johnstown is a great place to build a business,” Joyce said. “Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, I appreciate the prudent decision to postpone this important event so that we can safely gather later this year, and I look forward to participating in the Showcase on its new dates.”
Thompson said he was “sure postponing the Showcase for Commerce was a tough decision, but I am confident in the planner’s judgement.”
“I look forward to lending my support this fall to ensure a great success for the Showcase’s 30th anniversary,” Thompson said.
Toomey added: “The Showcase for Commerce draws billions of dollars in contracts annually. It is a pillar of Johnstown’s economy. While a gathering of this magnitude is not possible for May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m glad it has been rescheduled for late summer.”
Most plans were already prepared for holding the event in a few weeks, including having U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania’s 6th District, scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the John P. Murtha Breakfast. Organizers will now attempt to get all the pieces back together to hold the event at the rescheduled time.
“We were off to such a good start with having speakers,” Bradley said.
“We had some really great speakers lined up already. We’re very hopeful that they’ll be able to still come.”
If the Showcase takes place when scheduled, it might be one of the first major group events held in the city after the pandemic shutdown, giving some indication of how willing people will be to travel, stay in hotels and gather in crowds.
“My sense is, just in talking with people, they realize how important transactions, doing business is on a personal level,” said Showcase for Commerce Chairman Ed Sheehan Jr., Concurrent Technologies Corp.’s president and CEO. “I think, as we move forward, I think there will be an interest in trying to rejoin the traditional business engagements through participation, and conferences, and meetings and things like that.”
Attendees will also be able to assess how the shutdown affected defense contracting, which is still uncertain.
“Because the defense industrial base is considered to be critical to our national security, many of the defense companies are continuing to work and they’re continuing to have people work on the weapon systems, to do all the things they need to do,” Sheehan said.
“And where there are challenges or impediments, I think the Department of Defense and industry are working really hard to address them and to overcome them.”
