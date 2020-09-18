JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Portage Area School District purchased enough devices for every student "at the end of April with hopes of a June delivery," Superintendent Eric Zelanko said – using federal aid to get ready for a COVID-19-affected learning experience.
But when the district began a hybrid class schedule Sept. 8, the computers Portage had ordered still hadn't arrived.
That's a scenario happening in many places, with schools waiting for the technology they need, thanks to factors including high demand and federal sanctions against Chinese companies.
"One of the greatest challenges we faced last spring was the wide variety of devices students used to work remotely," Zelanko said. "A great deal of time focused on the technology rather than the instruction."
The holdup began earlier this summer, when the federal government leveled sanctions against nearly a dozen Chinese technology companies for human rights violations in late July.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said restrictions have been placed on the export, re-export and transfer of goods such as computer parts.
According to a report by The Associated Press, the three largest computer companies in the world, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of "nearly 5 million laptops."
Demand due to the push for hybrid or online learning also plays a role in the delay, said Michael Stohon, president of In-Shore Technologies in Johnstown.
His company handles information technology for several school districts.
In-Shore has been trying to navigate the situation with computer companies while still meeting the needs of its school districts.
While waiting for devices to arrive, Portage officials turned to the Department of General Services and the federal surplus inventory to get enough computers to begin the year.
Zelanko said 250 laptops were purchased, but the devices needed hard-drives and power supplies. Replacement parts were ordered and installed so the computers could be put into use.
Stohon said some of the districts serviced by In-Shore are taking this route or allowing students to use their own devices.
Greater Johnstown School District is waiting on a shipment of laptops to become one-to-one capable – with a device for every student – after placing an order months ago.
"We are extremely disappointed that our order, which would give every student a new device, has been placed into back order over and over again," Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The district "pivoted" to a temporary solution, she said – grouping students by family instead of distributing devices individually after determining that there were enough computers available to give one to each family until more are delivered.
Forest Hills School District received its shipment of laptops in the beginning of September after months of waiting.
The district's order was placed May 19 by IT Director Jay Elias – who also put holds on devices with several companies to ensure Forest Hills would get enough.
With 930 laptops received, the district is now prepared to continue its hybrid model and move to a remote option if virus cases spike.
