LORETTO – The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, in collaboration with Penguin Court and Brandywine Conservancy, will host Monarchs, Milkweed and More from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
The family event is designed to enrich and educate children and adults on various pollinators. Offerings include information on Monarch butterflies and other pollinators, as well as children’s art activities and butterfly tagging.
Monarchs, Milkweed and More is open to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 814-472-3920.
