Law enforcement agents raided a Richland Township pain management clinic Wednesday.
State and federal agents spent several hours at the scene after being spotted entering the All Better Wellness Center 136 Jaycee Drive near Scalp Avenue before 9 a.m.
Authorities declined to comment on the purpose for their search – and it was unknown Wednesday if the Johnstown facility was at the center of their investigation or part of broader one.
But among the law enforcement officials spotted there included the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, the federal agency charged with identifying and combating waste, fraud and abuse tied to the department’s more than 300 health programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.
Special agents with the State Attorney Generals Office were also at the scene for more than three hours before departing just after noon.
While law enforcement officials were mum about their visit, one patient told The Tribune-Democrat he was inside the office when they arrived at 8:15 a.m. to search the clinic.
Jerome Ickes said he’s been visiting All Better Wellness for a year, originally at their Tire Hill location.
He said just finished meeting with his doctor for lingering back and knee pain when about two dozen law enforcement officials arrived.
“All of a sudden, one guy walked in with a piece of paper and said, ‘This is a search warrant,’” said the Johnstown resident.
Staff inside the facility appeared shocked and confused, he said.
“At first, I wondered if there was a bomb threat or something. But they walked in with suitcases and other equipment ... and started taking pictures,” Ickes said, indicating agents didn’t divulge the reason for their visit.
Richland Township Police Chief Michael Burgan said his department was contacted by the state office early Wednesday and sent officers in marked patrol cars to the scene to assist outside the office.
A clinic official near the site’s door indicated she was not able to comment Wednesday.
All Better Wellness Center’s website says the company has a “commitment to health and wellness.”
“Not only will our doctors treat your existing conditions, we also work to prevent pain and illness from occurring. We strive to help you improve your quality of life, achieve your wellness goals, and heal your body to live your best life possible,” the site advertises.
All Better Wellness has seven locations across Pennsylvania and western Maryland, including clinics in Cumberland, Maryland; Altoona; and State College.
Their Jaycee Drive location has been open since last March. The facility’s staff at the time, including CEO Florentina Mayko, offered a symposium to educate medical professionals about advanced clinical pain management care “alternatives.”
