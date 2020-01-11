Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.