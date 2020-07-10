Drivers coming into and going out of Johnstown, via the Route 56 bypass, are now being greeted by what artist Stacie Krupa called the “wow factor” of her recently completed mural, titled “Patriotic Paradise.”
The colorful 46-foot by 24-foot painting is dominated by a soaring red, white and blue American bald eagle, while also including the Iwo Jima flag raising in which Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Strank, a Franklin Borough resident, participated, a medallion recognizing the branches of the United States military and logos of the artwork’s sponsors.
Her mural has been in place for a few days.
But an official recognition ceremony finally occurred on Friday.
“I think that it’s great that they’re going to get a wow factor right in their face about how patriotic and important the veterans are to our community, especially in the Johnstown area,” said Krupa, a Cambria County native who now lives in Florida. “I want them to notice it. I want them to see all the amazing sponsors who gave to make it happen. If it brings them some excitement, and a smile on their face to know that they’re appreciated, their family members appreciate it, that’s important to me.”
The painting is intended as a tribute to area veterans, just like the arena itself is.
“Any time you can do anything that gives back to the veterans that shows your appreciation, we think that’s big and we want to jump at those opportunities,” Cambria County War Memorial Authority Chairman Chris Glessner said. “This has been in the works for two years now, so it’s nice to finally see it get finalized.”
Krupa, War Memorial officials and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown worked together to develop the mural project.
“We said let’s honor our veterans who have been such an important part of our alumni base,” said Tammy Barbin, UPJ’s executive director of development. “The Johnstown campus really took off when the GIs returned from World War II, using their GI benefits.”
