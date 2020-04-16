Have a question about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19? Here are answers from our experts.
• • • • •
Question:
“Should we be concerned, as we soon turn on our air conditioning, about airborne spread of coronavirus?”
Answer:
COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, is droplet transmission. The airborne droplets travel through the air and can make it about six feet. When you add an air conditioner, you are adding strong airflow into the equation. This would allow the airborne droplets to travel farther.
If you are using the air conditioner in your home and no one in your household is sick, then you don’t need to worry about transmission. What can be of concern is, if social distancing is lessened and you are in a public building with air conditioning with a symptomatic (or asymptomatic) COVID-19 patient, the six-foot rule may not help. The air flow from the air conditioner would allow the droplets to transfer farther than the average of six feet.
• • • • •
Question:
"Can I catch COVID-19 from my cat or my dog?"
Answer:
There have been some studies that are looking into whether domesticated cats and dogs can get SARS-CoV2. These results indicated SARS-CoV2 could replicate in cats and that SARS-CoV2 could be transmitted via respiratory droplets between cats, though it appears that it is not highly contagious between cats.
They also show that dogs are not really susceptible to the infection.
These studies show that cats can catch it from you, but none have shown that cats can transmit the virus to humans. That work has not been done, so the answers is we don't know yet.
The best approach right now for cat owners is to keep their indoor cats inside and their outdoor cats outside.
• • • • •
Question:
“I would like to know if it’s normal for a person to experience symptoms (day 1) and feel better over the next few days, only to experience symptoms on days 10-11 that are far worse.”
The answer:
Patients may have a mild common cold-like illness and/or an uncomplicated upper respiratory viral infection with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or headache. Rarely, patients may initially have diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
The above symptoms may improve, or progress in 7-10 days to a severe viral pneumonia leading to acute respiratory distress depending upon the immune status of the patient, age, and other chronic underlying medical conditions.
• • • • •
Question:
"With summer and warmer weather coming soon, can the coronavirus be spread by mosquitos?"
Answer:
Infectious disease transmission types are two basic categories: Direct (person to person) and indirect (which involves an intermediate carrier). Indirect transmission can come from fomites (inanimate objects that transmit disease), vehicles (food and water) or vectors (living things that transmit disease).
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV 2) is spread by airborne droplets, a form of direct transmission. That means it is spread by coughing, sneezing and talking. There are all kinds of modes of transmission – ways that infectious diseases spread – but this one is only airborne droplets.
• • • • •
Question:
“If someone is asymptomatic yet positive for COVID-19, how long would they be considered contagious?”
Answer:
If you test positive:
• Notify your close contacts and let them know they should quarantine at home for 14 days. This includes your family members.
• Self-isolate in your home until each of the following conditions is met:
1. It has been at least 7 days since your symptoms first appeared, AND
2. It has been at least 3 days since you have not had a fever (without using fever-reducing medications) and your respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.
• • • • •
Question:
“A vaccine for COVID-19 might be available in 12 months. How helpful will it be if this coronavirus mutates by then, as the flu does yearly?”
Answer:
SARS-CoV2 or COVID-19 is definitely mutating. The question is whether that mutation will happen in a part of the virus that effects transmissibility or disease course (symptom severity).
Coronaviruses have an ability that Influenza doesn’t, they proofread their genomes before they package it into a new virus. This means that SARS-CoV2 mutates at 1/3 to 1/2 the rate of Influenza.
Variants may happen with this virus, but with the slow rate of change individuals will be protected for years after acquiring the infection or getting vaccinated. This is different from the months of protection seen with influenza.
• • • • •
Question:
“My daughter and her entire family of five have been extremely ill with all of the symptoms of this virus including temperatures as high as 104. My daughter, an X-ray tech, and her husband, a first responder, were tested at separate times and separate sites and to our surprise, the results were negative. My daughter was also tested for influenza which was negative. Is there another virus going around that mimics COVID? Should their results be trusted? Have there been false negative results?”
Answer:
With rapid influenza tests, there can be 20-30% “false negative” results. Therefore, if you believe an individual has acute influenza, and a negative rapid flu test, you should still treat for flu.
There are other viruses going around including adenovirus, parainfluenza, and RSV (respiratory Syncytial virus). There is a viral panel test that a physician may order which tests for these other viruses.
Regarding COVID-19 testing, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) which detects RNA from the COVID-19 virus is very accurate, but a negative result does not rule out the possibility of COVID-19 based on the timing of the exposure and the incubation period of the virus.
So a negative result should not be used as the solo basis for patient management decisions.
• • • • •
Question:
"I have rheumatoid arthritis. Am I considered high risk for contracting COVID-19?"
Answer:
The short answer is yes. Autoimmune disorders that are a result of inflammatory conditions put the individual at a greater risk for all types of infectious diseases.
With RA specifically, individuals can be on immunosuppressive drugs. This can subdue the non-specific immune response to viruses. Science doesn’t know if you are at a greater risk of contracting the virus, but you are at a greater risk of severe symptoms if you do.
For more information on inflammatory autoimmune disorders and COVID-19, I suggest you check out this website: www.creakyjoints.org.
• • • • •
Question:
"Does the route of transmission affect symptoms? Is it possible that the lungs could be spared if a person contracted the virus via the eye or digestive tract instead of through the air?"
Answer:
Viruses are specific to a certain cell type. Think of it like the key for your front door – only one key will open that door, that key is specific to your door. Viruses are like the key. If the right lock isn’t present on the cell, the virus can’t get in.
So when we think about route of transmission, the virus is transmitted in the way that will best get it to the cell that it wishes to infect. For COVID-19, its specific cells are found in the part of the lungs called the alveoli; these cells help with gas exchange. So if you come in contact with the virus, it will seek out the specific lung cells to infect. If it gets in your eye, the ears, nose and throat are connected and the virus could get to the lungs. If it comes in via the digestive tract, it is harder for the virus to get to your lungs.
• • • •
Question:
“Can a person have coronavirus and flu virus simultaneously?”
Answer:
It is possible to get two infections at the same time. For example, you can have a common cold, from a virus, and that can lead to a bacterial infection in the sinuses. Yes, you can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. It is recommended that if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet that you do so now. It won’t protect you from COVID-19, but it will keep you from getting the flu.
Symptoms are similar for both illnesses with the major difference being that COVID-19 causes shortness of breath due to the viral pneumonia.
• • • • •
Questions came from readers of The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, Pa. Most answers were provided by either Jill Henning, PhD and associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, or Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer with Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Pa. This Q&A will be updated regularly. Questions may be sent to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.