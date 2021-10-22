JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail and the Path of the Flood Trail now part of a 1,300-mile long "national trail" honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, work will likely get under way next year to link those trails through the heart of Johnstown, planners said.
As part of a broader goal of connecting the region's three national memorials or historic sites – Flight 93 National Memorial, Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site – efforts were already under way for several years before President Joe Biden signed a law last week making the September 11 National Memorial Trail an officially recognized pathway under the purview of the Department of the Interior.
Now, the local trail connection effort has even greater significance, said September 11 National Trail Alliance member Brad Clemenson.
"By adding the 'nationally recognized trail' layer, the September 11 trail is going to put us on the map in a whole bunch of different ways," Clemenson said. "It's going to make our communities and our trails that much more visible."
As trail users from across the nation explore the 1,300-mile path, they'll see a Johnstown region rich with history and outdoor recreational offerings – "a place with some real meaning that has some really exciting things going on," he said.
'Infrastructure' efforts
The Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail runs from the Riverside section of Stonycreek Township through Johnstown's Moxham and Hornerstown neighborhoods, along the course of the Stonycreek River.
To the north, the Path of the Flood Trail enables trail-users to hike and bike from a trailhead near the ruins of the South Fork Dam through a string of communities that were devastated by the 1889 Johnstown Flood.
Efforts by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority are under way to extend the trail the rest of the way to the ruined dam, on the grounds of Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
Funding is now in place to make that happen, with plans tentatively in place to get the project under construction by spring, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Director Cliff Kitner said.
A crew from the National Park Service will bulldoze the final few hundred yards through the Johnstown Flood National Memorial property into what was once the bed of Lake Conemaugh, and crushed stone will be added by the recreation authority afterward to complete the project, he said.
"We're hoping for a dry spring so all of the work will be complete in time for the (annual) Path of the Flood Historic Races (in May)," Kitner said.
Separately, efforts are moving through the planning phases to extend the trail south through East Conemaugh, Franklin and Woodvale, Clemenson and Kitner said.
That course will take trail users under the Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Bridge in Franklin and along the course of a former trolley line through the woods to Plum Street in Woodvale, where an urban path will veer toward downtown Johnstown, approaching Gautier Steel's works at Clinton Street.
"Hopefully, we're going to get some of that trail infrastructure built starting in 2022," Clemenson said.
Where both trails move through the city – either through trail paths or alongside streets with bike lanes – new signage will be added recognizing the network as a piece of the national project.
'Funding and recognition'
The September 11 National Memorial Trail was envisioned in the years following the 9/11 attacks as a way to remember those who died that day The trail will run through New York City near the World Trade Center site, then travel past the Pentagon in Virginia and the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
On the way to Flight 93 National Memorial, it will follow the Great Allegheny Passage into Somerset County and then head north through Garrett.
Somerset County trail coordinator Lindsay Pyle has been working with trail partners in Somerset County to build at least 10 more miles of the dedicated trail path between Garrett and Berlin, while additional miles will follow low-traffic back roads toward Flight 93 National Memorial.
Projects like those will likely take years to bring to fruition, but with the effort now nationally recognized, “it’s going to give us a leg up when it comes to funding and recognition,” Pyle said earlier this month.
To Clemenson, the trail's draw will further promote amenities that the region already has in place. For Johnstown, this should further establish the community as a "a mountain town" and as a place where people will want to live, work and visit to experience both small city life and outdoor offering, he said.
"This designation, in time, should be a big boost for our economy," Clemenson said, noting that years of trail-building still lie ahead. But that effort will pay off, he added.
"It's going to help us establish a whole new image," he said.
