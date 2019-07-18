The Arizona-based parent company of a medical marijuana firm working to open one of Johnstown's two dispensaries this summer is under fire in Ohio for using "deceptive" practices to gain its operating permits in the Buckeye State – accused of falsely claiming the company is minority-owned.
Harvest Health and Recreation's Harvest of Ohio LLC, which holds three licenses in Ohio, is one of two medical marijuana companies in the state accused of exaggerating details in its application to gain an advantage in Ohio's state-specific selection process, which was developed in 2016, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is scheduling a disciplinary hearing to give Harvest and Greenleaf, another operator under scrutiny, chances to explain themselves.
Harvest caught Pennsylvania's attention this spring after announcing its acquisition of fellow medical marijuana firm CannaPharmacy, while announcing it would give them seven total permits and the ability to open up to 21 stores. The state's medical marijuana law was crafted to stop any single company from dominating the industry and caps the total number of locations at 15 locations, or five permits.
“Because each business is recognized as a separate legal entity under law, the Department expects each to operate as independent entities as represented in the permit applications,” state medical marijuana program director John Collins warned in the two-page letter.
Pennsylvania officials have been looking into the matter – as well as concerns that Harvest changed construction contractors after pledging to rely on minority and woman-owned ones in its original application – but no findings have been released.
Department of Health officials described it as an "ongoing process" Thursday and declined to elaborate.
In Ohio, meanwhile, the Board of Pharmacy hearing regarding Harvest's application could result in fines, permit forfeitures or other disciplinary action.
Harvest is defending itself in the case and seeking a restraining order to keep information about its company's ownership structure private.
In court filings, the company wrote that the business was formed “in such a way so as to specifically create a minority-owned business that would entitle them to a license award as an ‘Economically Disadvantaged Group.’”
And company officials said the Ohio pharmacy board is mis-characterizing the company's ownership but that Harvest is working to clear up any misunderstandings.
“We are committed to operating transparently in every state in which we operate, and we’re working closely with regulators in Ohio to ensure they better understand our structure,” the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.