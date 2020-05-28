A Portage Area High School junior has been picked by the Pennsylvania chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (PA SADD) to serve as a spokesperson and ambassador for the organization in the upcoming year.
Justice Giordano, 17, of Portage, was chosen “from a statewide pool of highly qualified applicants” to become PA SADD’s 2020-21 Student of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday. In that role, beginning June 30, she will lead PA SADD’s Student Leadership Council, act as a spokesperson for PA SADD at conferences and in the media and advise the organization on its campaigns, projects and trainings.
“It’s such an honor,” Giordano said Thursday, “because of the small town that I’m in and the impact I want to make is so big. To get this opportunity will give me so much more ease to do what I want to accomplish.”
“PA SADD could not have selected a more fitting student,” said Ralph J. Cecere Jr., the principal at Portage Area High School. “Justice is a leader amongst her peers, and she strives to make positive decisions while making those around her better. We are very proud of Justice here at Portage Area.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting cancellation of classes and school activities has changed how Giordano will approach the duties associated with her new position, she said.
“In normal times, the student of the year would go to conferences, speak at conferences, be a student advocate for all people in Pennsylvania,” she explained. “Now, in these times, it’s going to look a lot different. It will be more like, ‘How do we virtually do what we need to accomplish? How do we volunteer virtually? How do we have a conference virtually? How do we reach out to students and make sure that their mental health is OK and that they’re not making destructive decisions because they don’t have the structure of a regular summer?’ ”
The organization now known as Students Against Destructive Decisions was founded in the 1980s as Students Against Driving Drunk, but has since expanded to include opposition to a wide range of harmful behaviors and attitudes, including underage drinking, substance abuse, impaired driving, violence and suicide. The Portage Area High School chapter is now particularly focused on educating students on vaping and electronic cigarettes, Giordano said.
SADD is now “not only about drunk driving, like it used to be,” she added.
“It’s now drunk driving, getting drunk, vaping, mental health, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, bullying – all of that is wrapped into the idea of SADD. The club is evolving with our times and what students need.”
Giordano said she hopes to use her new role to help counter the attraction that some negative influences can hold for students.
“We need more positive influences in our schools and in our counties and communities to show that this stuff is not cool,” she said, “and that we can stand against it and help people who may be down a very, very long path that they don’t think they can get back from. We can help them and help prevent others from walking down that path.”
