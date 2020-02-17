Two Somerset County men broke into a 79-year-old woman’s home, held her at gunpoint and robbed her of valuables and household items, state police alleged on Monday.
Dylan Garland, 20, of Fort Hill, and Troy Wilburn, also 20, of Confluence, entered the woman’s Lower Turkeyfoot Township home at around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release issued from the state police barracks in Somerset.
Both men were identified and located by investigators and have allegedly confessed to participating in the robbery, police said.
Police said they’ve determined that the robbery was not a random act and that the woman’s home was specifically targeted for reasons that are known to law enforcement. There is no reason for public concern related to this incident, they added.
Both men have been charged with felony counts of burglary, robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and simple assault, police said. In addition, Garland was charged with two felony firearms violations for allegedly possessing the stolen handgun used during the robbery.
Both Wilburn and Garland have been lodged in Somerset County Jail. Bail has been set at $100,000 each.
