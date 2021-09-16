PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Midway through the fourth quarter in Saturday’s game between Pitt and Tennessee, the Panthers led by a touchdown as the Volunteers threatened deep in Pitt territory.
On third-and-4 from the Pitt 6, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker kept the ball and rolled out to his right. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis kept his eyes on Hooker the whole way, as he streaked across the field to catch Hooker and wrap him up about a foot shy of a first down.
It would prove to be a crucial play, as the Volunteers would ultimately fail on fourth-and-1, turning the ball over to the Panthers on downs and keeping Pitt’s seven-point lead intact.
Not bad for a guy who was making just his second start at middle linebacker.
The Syracuse, New York, native was rated as a two-star recruit coming out of high school. Dennis committed to Pitt in February 2019. Pitt was the only Power Five school to offer Dennis a scholarship and the Panthers are now seeing their faith in him come to fruition.
After playing in eight games during his true freshman season, mostly on special teams, Dennis had a breakout season last year as he saw significant playing time on defense. He tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (14.5) and had the second-most tackles (57) as he earned Atlantic Coast Conference third-team honors in 2020.
While he played in all three linebacker positions last season, he started just two games, both at the Star linebacker spot. During spring camp, Pat Narduzzi floated the idea of Dennis playing more at the middle or “Mike” linebacker position. Dennis missed spring drills while recovering from offseason surgery but was fully healthy for fall camp, where he began taking more reps at Mike linebacker.
“I’m a team guy, so any way I could fit in for the team, anywhere I can help the team win games and perform well, I’ll fit in,” Dennis said at the start of training camp. “If they ask me to change to safety, I will.”
First-year linebackers coach Ryan Manalac called Dennis a “special talent” this week.
“He can play all three spots for us,” Manalac said. “He played both Money and Mike throughout camp and it kind of shuffled out and he ended up in the Mike, but certainly confident he could go play either outside spot if we needed him there as well.”
Dennis is getting used to playing the Mike position.
“It's definitely been different, but it's a good different," Dennis said. "It’s fun out there playing a new position and being able to get to the ball in different way."
So far, the move seems to be working out for both Dennis and the Panthers. He leads the team with 12 tackles through two games.
Despite playing quarterback in high school, Dennis never thought he would be quarterbacking the Panthers’ defense. He admitted to the media that he didn’t think he could play Mike linebacker.
“The reason I didn't think I could play Mike was just getting everybody set, making all the right calls and all the things, even though I did it with our delta package,” Dennis said. “It seemed a little bit more difficult with our base defense so that was always a tricky part of it, but as I went through camp and now game reps, it actually comes easy.”
“He's taking the leadership part of it, the quarterback part of it, and being able to line us up and do some things,” Manalac said. “He provides a speed presence inside, which is nice to have.”
Narduzzi has praised Dennis’ intelligence on several occasions and Manalac echoed those sentiments this week.
“When I first sat down with the linebackers, it was impressive on how much Voss had an impact on all those guys relationship-wise and that carries over on the field,” Manalac said. “They trust him, they look to him for answers, and I think it's because he is a sharp, intelligent football player. His preparation is impressive, and those guys know that he has answers. He knows what he's talking about. When he says something, that means something.
“I think it gives him confidence. It gives those guys around him confidence to have him in the middle.”
Dennis says leadership comes naturally to him, having grown up as the son of two parents in the Army. He initially planned to follow in his parents’ footsteps and originally committed to Air Force before coming to Pitt. His parents instilled discipline into him, making him do pushups or pull-ups if he didn’t get his homework in on time.
Manalac says it’s not just intelligence and play on the field that sets Dennis apart.
“It’s personality – he's an awesome guy. He's got that gregarious personality. He’s engaging, he gets guys excited to play,” Manalac said. “Then you talk about the tangibles – he can run fast. He can hit. He's strong. He's elusive, but also powerful.
“He has those skill sets paired with his personality and his drive – that's a powerful combination.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.