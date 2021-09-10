PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The last time Pitt and Tennessee met on the gridiron, Foge Fazio and the Panthers traveled to Knoxville to face Johnny Majors’ Volunteers in the opening contest of the 1983 season. Pitt won that game 13-3.
On Saturday, Pat Narduzzi and his Panthers’ team will face first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium. It will be Pitt’s first trip into Southeast Conference country since the 1983 game between the two programs.
The Panthers haven’t played Tennessee for a few decades, but they’re familiar with Heupel’s brand of up-tempo offense after playing Central Florida twice during Heupel’s three-year tenure with the Knights.
In their Week 1 matchup against Bowling Green, the Volunteers began the game with a 13-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that took 2:59 off the clock – that comes out to one play every 13 seconds. Bowling Green’s defense was unable to substitute because the Tennessee offense was getting back to the line so quickly without changing personnel.
Narduzzi is preparing for the Vols to snap the ball even faster.
“We are going to have to run to the ball, then we are going to have to get home quickly because they will snap it between seven and 10 seconds,” Narduzzi said.
Joe Milton III will be running the offense for Tennessee. The Michigan transfer beat out sophomore Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker for the starting quarterback job. Milton started five of the Wolverines’ six games last season, which was shortened due to the pandemic. Milton went 2-3 as a starter at Michigan, completing 80 of 141 passes for 1,077 yards while throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Against Bowling Green, Milton completed 11 of 23 attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores.
“He's a big athlete that we're going to have to get down,” Narduzzi said of the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton. “One guy might not get him down. We're going to have to get two, three, four guys there.”
The Volunteers leaned heavily on their run game against Bowling Green, especially in the second half, notching 331 yards on the ground as tailbacks Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small each rushed for over 100 yards.
It’s unlikely Tennessee will have as much success on the ground this week against Pitt’s front seven. The Panthers have not allowed a 100-yard rusher since the 2019 season finale against Boston College.
Pitt’s defense will face a tougher challenge against Tennessee than it did against Massachusetts, but the Panthers’ defense is built to get to the quarterback and stop the run.
Linebackers Cam Bright and Phil Campbell have both played against Heupel’s up-tempo offenses in the past, experience that could prove valuable this weekend. SirVocea Dennis led the team in tackles last season and has made a name for himself in a crowded linebacker corps. Super senior John Petrishen led Pitt in tackles and sacks last week.
Defensive end Deslin Alexandre also played against Heupel’s Central Florida teams in 2018 and 2019, notching 1.5 sacks against the Knights in Pitt’s 35-34 victory in 2019. Alexandre missed the season opener against Massachusetts with an undisclosed injury, but practiced this week and could possibly play this weekend in Knoxville. If Alexandre returns against Tennessee, it would be a big boost for the defensive end group.
Alexandre is the most experienced defensive end on the team having started 15 games during his time at Pitt. Habakkuk Baldonado and John Morgan both made their first career starts at defensive end against the Minutemen last week.
The defensive end group as a whole did not play fast enough for Narduzzi’s liking against Massachusetts.
“Maybe they didn't play as fast as we needed them to play. Again, you're trying to prepare for everything. They have all these things on their menu, things to worry about. We'll get them playing a little bit faster this week,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers will be looking for another defensive lineman to have a big game against Tennessee. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey put on a dominant performance against Massachusetts. His quick burst and explosiveness could be just what the doctor ordered going against an up-tempo Tennessee team.
Kancey was praised by his coach for his performance last week.
“He played really well up front. He was our player of the week on defense,” Narduzzi said. “You watch him play with good feet, lock out, shed blocks. He looked like an all-ACC performer on Saturday night.”
“(He’ll) have to do it again against an SEC opponent this week.”
While the Panthers will need to stop the run on defense, they’ll be hoping to build on their running game on offense. Pitt’s rushing attack got off to a solid start last week, amassing 223 yards on the ground against Massachusetts. The ball was spread around as Narduzzi and his staff continue to evaluate the tailbacks. True freshman Rodney Hammond led the Panthers with 45 rushing yards. Junior Vincent Davis and sophomore Israel Abanikanda added 33 and 30 yards, respectively.
“We got some guys that made some nice runs. We got a lot of guys involved in the run game. I was happy with the backs for the most part,” Narduzzi said. “They made the right reads. Sometimes that's as big a problem as anything, make sure you're reading the right things.”
The Panthers will have to deal with what is certain to be a hostile environment in Knoxville. Neyland Stadium holds 102,000 and over 84,000 showed up for the Bowling Green game on Sept. 2. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense will have to overcome crowd noise in order to come away with a victory.
Narduzzi is happy he has a veteran signal-caller who has started games at Penn State, Notre Dame and Clemson to lead his team against the Volunteers.
“It's really nice, especially that quarterback spot on offense. They're going to have to deal with the crowd noise, everything that goes with it,” Narduzzi said. “I know Kenny is looking forward to that kind of atmosphere and playing big against a big team.”
