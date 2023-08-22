As college football season approaches, we’ll break down the 2023 Pitt Panthers position by position. Today, we’re covering the offensive line and defensive line.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Last year, Pitt returned all five of its offensive line starters from the previous season. It was expected to be a dominant group with experienced players at each position up front.
While the offensive line was a pretty dominant group, particularly as a run-blocking unit, injuries plagued the line all season, and the five returning offensive linemen didn’t start a single game together.
Instead, players such as Matt Goncalves, Blake Zubovic and Branson Taylor all made starts and gained valuable in-game experience.
Goncalves, in particular, came on strong last season. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound New York native wound up starting all 13 games, eight at right tackle and five at left tackle, and garnered plenty of attention for his play.
Offensive line coach Dave Borbely called Goncalves the team’s best run-blocker – high praise considering that the team rushed for more than 2,400 yards last year and had the ACC’s leading rusher.
Borbely gave an assessment on the development he’s seen from Goncalves as Pitt opened training camp in early August.
“He’s has really grown physically. He’s grown up mentally. He’s got excellent feet,” Borbely said. “He’s matured and come into his own.”
Goncalves’ performance last season was so impressive that he was the only Pitt player named to the Preseason All-ACC team. He’s also been named to the Outland Trophy watch list.
Coach Pat Narduzzi hasn’t revealed where Goncalves will play yet and isn’t likely to do so until the first depth chart is released in the days before the first game. Goncalves has a preference, but says he’ll play wherever the coaches want him.
“Right now, I feel more comfortable at right (tackle), but if they need to transition me over to the left, that’s not a problem,” Goncalves said.
Taylor and Ryan Baer will likely battle it out for the tackle position opposite Goncalves. Taylor played in all 13 games last year and started four games at left tackle. Baer says he’s been working primarily on the left side during training camp.
There’s also the possibility that Baer could move inside to play guard, according to Borbely.
“Ryan (Baer) is extremely, extremely smart. As a lineman, he’s an excellent athlete. Is he nifty enough to be a guard? That’s what I got to find out,” Borbely said. “I feel pretty good about him being able to play tackle, but if he’s one of my best five, I don’t want him to be the backup left tackle.
“I always tell my guys, regardless of position, I want to get my best five guys on the field.”
Borbely listed Baer, Ryan Jacoby and converted defensive lineman Dorien Ford as those competing for the left guard spot, while Zubovic, Jason Collier and BJ Williams will all have a chance to earn the starting right guard spot.
“I think those battles are going to be really tight,” Borbely said. “The guy that makes the fewest mistakes and is the most dominant in there at both spots will win those jobs.”
Zubovic has played in 33 games and started 15 over the last three seasons. His versatility has allowed him to start at all three interior line spots.
Jake Kradel has been a stalwart on the offensive line for the last four seasons, making 37 starts between right guard and center. He started eight games at center in 2022, and it seems likely that he’ll be the team’s starting center once again.
The offensive line has performed so well during training camp that defensive line coach Charlie Partridge sung the unit’s praises following a recent practice.
“Their double teams right now are outstanding, tough to deal with,” Partridge said. “They’re playing extremely physical.”
Defensive line: 'Starting to play good football'
The defensive line lost three starters from last season, but some experienced players remain, including super seniors David Green, Tyler Bentley and Devin Danielson, each of whom has played in at least 48 games and made at least 11 starts at defensive tackle.
Meanwhile, several coaches have hailed the performance of senior defensive tackle Deandre Jules in training camp.
“Deandre has lost a bunch of weight. He’s still a monster, size-wise, and has figured it out,” defensive coordinator Randy Bates said. “He’s really hard to block and he’s way more athletic now. He’s moving as good as he’s ever moved. He’ll play a lot of ball for us.”
Partridge said it’s all come together for Jules.
“He’s playing really good football – minimal mental errors through the entire camp. He’s just allowing his talents to really rise up,” Partridge said. “I’m very proud of him.”
Redshirt freshman Sean FitzSimmons will also see playing time at defensive tackle this season, according to Partridge.
The Panthers lost both of their starting edge rushers from last year.
Narduzzi named Dayon Hayes, Nakhi Johnson and Nate Temple as the three defensive ends who have stood out during training camp following a recent practice.
Hayes brings the most experience of the three, playing in 27 games over the last three years. He made his first start in the Sun Bowl against UCLA after finishing the regular season on a high note as he recorded five solo tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks against Miami, earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in the process.
Partridge named a few more players who he thinks will be a part of the edge rusher rotation this season.
“Bam (Brima) has had a really good camp,” Partridge said. “Sam (Okunlola) and Jimmy Scott – those six guys are all fighting for playing time.”
Okunlola is a redshirt freshman who has caught the attention of his coaches during training camp.
“Like most D-ends, Sam loves pass rush. He’s learned to love and appreciate stopping the run, which is the admission ticket to the other,” Partridge said.
Barring injury, it’s likely that all the players mentioned will get playing time, as Partridge is known for rotating his defensive linemen frequently in order to keep them fresh, particularly at edge rusher.
“I think you guys know how I work. I can have two to three starters, right? You can have a starter that maybe doesn’t take the first rep, but he gets starter-level reps, and you’re at two to three guys that rotate,” Partridge said, “so I’m glad I have six guys that are really starting to play good football.”
