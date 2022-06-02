JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Showcase for Commerce's opening ceremony took place on Thursday for the first time since 2019, but not without some concern about whether organizers might once again be forced to cancel the event due to circumstances beyond their control.
The entire defense contracting exposition was called off in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the ceremony was scrapped when rains from Tropical Storm Ida caused Johnstown’s three rivers to rise and the Wilmore Reservoir to reach a critical stage, raising flooding concerns.
This year, a power outage occurred Wednesday in downtown Johnstown, including at the host site – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. It lasted until about 5 a.m. Thursday, with some buildings in the city's central business district still not up to full power even into the afternoon.
But with power on in the arena, the ceremony could be held.
“We are a resilient people, right?” said Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, which puts on the event with Cambria Regional Chamber. “We just worked through it. We got it done, and it is so exciting to have actually everybody here in this building and actually get the opening ceremonies underway. I’m thrilled, but it has really been a couple tough years. It really has.”
Thomson complimented Penelec for working “tirelessly” to get power restored in time to hold the ceremony.
Mike Hruska, president and CEO of Johnstown-based Problem Solutions, said there was a “buzz and an energy” from people being able to get together again at the opening ceremony, where approximately 100 exhibition spaces were occupied.
“A lot of people want to collaborate,” Hruska said, “and collaboration is key to innovation. There is a lot of, I would say, openness and willingness to share what people are working on and find things they can work on together.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, once again served as the congressional lead for Showcase, giving him an opportunity to promote what he called the region’s good jobs, high-skilled workers and commitment to national security.
“I think, for me, it’s so inspiring to come here because it’s a testament to the people of Johnstown,” Casey said.
Casey added: “There is no community in the state or the nation that has anything comparable to Showcase.”
Showcase, an event started by the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha, a Democrat, is now in its 31st year. More than $8 billion in work contracts has been announced during the previous three decades, according to Ed Sheehan Jr., the exhibition’s chairman.
“I think Congressman Murtha would be very pleased with seeing exactly what he started has evolved into,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre. “When I think of Showcase, two words that come to mind are ‘innovation’ and ‘networking,’ and that’s what I see in action here.
"It’s amazing – specifically innovation in serving our war fighters to make sure it’s not a fair fight whenever they’re called to go to battle. The networking is all these businesses figuring out where they can buy their inputs from, so the networking that’s going on is just incredible.”
This year’s Showcase concludes on Friday with the John P. Murtha Breakfast, outdoor exhibition, press conference, lunch and closing reception.
