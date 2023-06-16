JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Patrick Ditko's partnership with his father, Pat, dates back to his teenage years, when he worked at his dad's architecture office. To this day, roughly 40 years later, the pair continue to collaborate and create.
Throughout the decades, they've journeyed down similar but different artistic paths, and at the end of the month, they're taking their creations and individual talents to Bottle Works for their "Concentric" art exhibit.
"My original thought was to do some sort of Patrick and Steve Ditko squared show," Patrick Ditko, 53, said.
He and his father, Pat, 88, share a first name, as does his older brother, Steve, and their famous uncle, late Johnstown native and comics legend Steve Ditko – the co-creator of Spider-Man, and the man behind Dr. Strange, Mr. A, The Question and many others.
However, after considering the amount of work available between himself and his father, the younger Ditko decided that for now it'd be best to focus on the "Patricks' " creations for now, and that's how "Concentric" was born.
"In a way, it's a dual retrospective," Patrick Ditko said.
'All kinds of stuff'
From June 29 through Aug. 12, Pat Ditko's icon pictures, architectural design drawings and models – of existing buildings and proposals – will be on display at the arts center, at 411 Third Ave. in Johnstown's Cambria City section, alongside his son's elaborately designed sculptures and pen and ink drawings.
"We've got all kinds of stuff," Pat Ditko said.
Matthew Lamb, Bottle Works creative director, is thrilled to host the pair at the gallery.
"I think it's going to be really neat," he said.
Lamb has gotten to know the family well since working with them to feature comic artist Steve Ditko's work in the space, and that's when he learned the illustrator wasn't the only talented member of the family.
"It's pretty clear artistic talent runs through the Ditko family," he said.
Pat Ditko's style is technical. He has been a practicing architect in Johnstown for more than 65 years.
"When I'd draw, I had no concept of time," Pat Ditko said.
His career involved designing, planning and drawing detailed office buildings, shopping centers, apartment complexes and more. He started as a draftsman with Hunter, Caldwell and Campbell, then worked for Edwin Pawlowski and later for Zamias Construction before going out on his own.
The architect's distinct style of split-faced block and stucco buildings with flat roofs can be seen along the the 900 block of Menoher Boulevard, as well as in other areas in Johnstown.
Additional local buildings he designed include the renovated Greater Johnstown Elementary School – formerly known as West Side Elementary School – the Southmont Medical Building, Valley Pike Manor, Slovenian Savings and Loan, and the Berkley Hills Professional Building.
Raised following the Byzantine Catholic tradition, Pat Ditko often shared his talents with local churches and religious organizations. That's how he got into icon pictures, as well.
His first solo project as an architect was designing the social hall for Christ the Saviour Orthodox Cathedral on Garfield Street in the West End section of the city.
He's done work for the Sisters of St. Basil as well, such as restoration of the House of Prayer, a nursing home addition and a lot of consulting. A job with that group was the first time he and his son worked together – their bond only growing stronger ever since.
Pat Ditko was brought on to do an "as-built" on a Georgian mansion constructed in the 1920s that the sisters purchased. No drawings or plans remained.
'A positive influence'
At 13 years old, Patrick Ditko accompanied his father to Uniontown to measure every inch of the building, and soon-after he was working in his father's office as a draftsman.
Years of instruction from his father still influence Patrick Ditko's style.
Working in scale transferred to his brand of artistry that includes extremely intricate and abstract designs.
"It's nice to have had such a positive influence and to have those skills my dad taught me," Patrick Ditko said. "Having someone that's open-minded as an influence is something I cherish."
Patrick Ditko studied art at Arizona State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in studio art and stayed in Arizona for roughly three decades before finding his way back home.
Several pieces of his work spanning those years will be on display at the show, such as the pen-and-ink drawing "Plant" that features exceedingly detailed cities on its leaves, with subsequent drawings showing zoomed-in features of the initial work – all more complicated than the last. They can be found on his website www.patrickjditko.com.
These pictures work together in different scales "to illustrate the idea of microcosms and macrocosms" using varying vanishing points that give the drawings unique perspectives.
There's no time frame for Patrick Ditko's drawings – some took years to complete. Similar to his father, he works until he's satisfied or needs a break.
The pair are often found in "The Bored Room," a section of the back patio where they congregate to relax and plan their next move.
'I learned a lot'
Although Pat Ditko doesn't have the firm anymore, he still tinkers with the design of the home they share – meticulously planning updated aspects that Patrick Ditko gladly executes.
That includes new front gates sporting geometric shapes, banisters in the back made from the ladder Pat Ditko used to personally hang the rough-cut cedar siding, and solar lights for the ponds at their oasis-like house in Lower Yoder Township.
The pair's shared interest in drawing and design has long been a bonding factor for them, as has the amount of time they've spent together throughout the years.
Patrick Ditko is the youngest of his siblings and growing up he'd spend many days with his dad – working, walking, searching for fossils.
"I learned a lot from my father and a lot on my own," Patrick Ditko said.
The artist added: "Good or bad, fathers represent a part of us."
