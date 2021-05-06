EBENSBURG – Church leaders, government officials and community members came together Thursday in front of the Cambria County Courthouse to commemorate National Day of Prayer.
This year marked the 70th anniversary of the event that's observed across the United States on the first Thursday in May.
"We're praying for our county and for the needs of our country," said Pastor Lee Workman, director of the Cambria County National Day of Prayer. "The theme is, 'Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,' and how appropriate with the pandemic we're going through and we need to come together and pray for love, life and liberty."
Prayers were offered for the church, government, families, education, businesses and the military.
Elected officials who participated included President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, who offered a prayer for restoration and prosperity for the United States and Cambria County; Commissioner Scott Hunt, who delivered a prayer for the government; and Cambria County Judge Linda Fleming, who prayed for businesses.
"We pray that our county and nation can be a place of opportunity and growth," Chernisky said.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer offered words of encouragement to the county.
"Challenges are inevitable, but getting back up is a choice and with each other and with God, nothing is impossible," he said. "Take each day one by one and put your faith in God. Change the things you can and encourage others to be the absolute best they can be – as you strive to be the best you can be. If we all do that our world and county will be a better and happier place."
Additional prayer leaders included retired U.S. Navy Gulf War veteran Ronald Shawley, who prayed for the military; teacher Donna Gergely, who prayed for education; Cambria County Prothonotary Lisa Crynock, who prayed for families; Pastor Fred Catchpole of Hope Springs Church, who prayed for the deliverance from drugs and addiction; Steve Dillon with Citizens Concerned for Human Life Cambria-Somerset, who prayed for the end of abortion; and Pastor Dulce Gerath of Radical Lovers Ministries, who prayed for the church.
Dillon said National Day of Prayer is important to bring the country back to God.
"We've lost those roots, and to have a national day where it's celebrated throughout the country at the same time of day is awesome," he said. "God needs to know that we care and we want to get together and pray and seek his wisdom and guidance."
Dillon said God is who people need to depend on.
"It's only through him that we can get back to our roots as a country," he said. "I hope the Holy Spirit guides everyone and affects them and they continue to pray in their own lives."
Workman said for those participating, the hope is that people will know the love, joy and peace of the day.
"There is hope and Jesus is that only hope that we have, and they can call out the name of Jesus and feel that experience," he said.
Organizers in Somerset held a service Thursday on the steps of the Somerset County Courthouse.
Crucified Ministries in Johnstown offered a prayer service Thursday evening.
In addition, a group of 20 people gathered Thursday morning at the top of the Inclined Plane to observe the day with prayers for the city, country and local and national government.
