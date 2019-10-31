Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s president has resigned – less than two weeks after a series of social media comments compelled the college’s trustees to suspend him.
Walter Asonevich, the school’s president since 2008, tendered his resignation by letter to the board, which accepted it Wednesday during a public trustees meeting, Board Chairman Greg Winger announced in a release to media.
Winger said he could not offer additional details about Asonevich’s resignation.
That resignation is effective as of Friday, he said.
The move followed the group’s decision to suspend Asonevich in mid-October, pending an “assessment and review” of his recent online conduct.
Many of Asonevich’s comments appeared to have been deleted by the time his suspension was announced. But one was a response to a meme of former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with the comment “I’m ... the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary. And yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs.”
Asonevich replied: “Perhaps it is because so very few of us realized you were a woman?”
Other comments criticized Trump supporters.
Winger has not divulged which comments led to the longtime president’s suspension.
But on Oct. 19, he said the school’s governing body found Asonevich’s words “unprofessional, demeaning and offensive.”
Efforts by The Tribune-Democrat to reach Asonevich were unsuccessful Thursday.
Asonevich’s departure was part of an abrupt change of events regarding his tenure at the school.
Penn Highlands grew from a county-focused community college to a regional system with brick-and-mortar education centers in four counties under his watch.
Asonevich initially announced plans to retire in July 2020 – and as recently as this summer, Penn Highlands school officials discussed plans for a special send-off.
“We’ll be celebrating his service as his retirement date nears,” school officials said in a statement in April.
On Thursday, the school announced his departure with a one-paragraph notice. The release recognized Asonevich for 12 years of efforts and commitment to the school and indicated his administrative cabinet will oversee the school while the search for his replacement continues.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Lorraine Donahue will serve as the leadership team’s acting chairwoman, college officials said.
