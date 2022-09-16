INDIANA, Pa. – The leaders of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday formalized a process that students have been accessing for years – transferring from PHCC to IUP to continue their paths through post-secondary education.
IUP President Michael Driscoll and Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez met on Friday at the IUP campus for a signing ceremony to make the new partnership official.
"This is important because many students come to Penn Highlands Community College with a plan to transfer to a four-year school," Nunez said, adding that he and his staff are responsible for making that happen as easily as possible.
The partnership with IUP is the newest in a long line of similar agreements Penn Highlands has organized throughout the years and part of Indiana university's renewed focus on student-centered initiatives.
"I think the key goal of the program is proving a seamless transition for students," Driscoll said.
He described the partnership as a win for both schools and for regional residents.
The dual-admission program agreement is designed to easily allow students to earn an associate's degree at Penn Highlands, then complete a bachelor's degree at IUP.
According to the terms of the agreement, students at PHCC who plan to complete a bachelor's degree at IUP will be provided automatic acceptance to the university.
To do this, they must maintain a 2.0 grade point average or the minimum GPA required, have earned fewer than 30 credit hours before applying and plan to pursue both degrees.
A perk for those enrolled at Penn Highlands is that, while on this track, they'll have full access to all of IUP's amenities.
"It's wonderful to be able to provide that to our students," Driscoll said.
Nunez said the agreement signifies Penn Highlands' commitment to identifying partnerships that are beneficial to its students.
Christian Jaramillo, a Johnstown native who is pursuing a master's degree at IUP, said the transition from Penn Highlands to IUP was tremendously smooth and a perfect fit for him.
He said his time at the community college gave him the framework to succeed at the university, which he considers to have the same "home away from home" atmosphere.
Fellow master's student and Johnstown native Bethany Jacobs agreed.
"I think it's a great opportunity for students," she said of the new agreement.
The Richland High School graduate said she began her post-secondary career at Penn Highlands because it was in her back yard and because she wasn't sure what she wanted to pursue as a career. The community college gave her the opportunity to explore her options and transfer to a four-year program.
She said she worked with her advisors and while looking at hospitality management degree options, IUP was suggested to her. Like Jaramillo, she found it was a good fit.
Jacobs is now dual-enrolled at the university, studying student affairs in higher education and human resources and employment relations.
She said she thinks the new agreement will provide more opportunities for students to explore higher education.
IUP is among Penn Highlands' top five transfer schools. Since 2015, more than 100 students from Penn Highlands have transferred to IUP to complete their academic studies.
