Pennsylvania’s spring turkey season begins on May 2, and hunters who’ve done their homework will wake well before dawn to begin a game of matching wits with a bird that’s brain is smaller than a walnut – but which is blessed with impeccable eyesight and hearing, and a paranoid demeanor.
Especially in spring, hunters attempt to mimic the calls of the turkeys, hoping to lure a big gobbler close enough for a shot.
Less than a century ago the wild turkey population was estimated to be just 3,000. But due to the efforts of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and more specifically its turkey management program, that’s all changed.
“The population has definitely increased,” said PGC Wild Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena, “And that was from our trap and transfer, and from habitat being restored.”
She said 2001 was the high-water mark for state’s turkey population, which reached 280,000. But she admits that populations can fluctuate greatly, citing a significant drop to 185,000 just four years later, then rebounding to 212,000 by 2019.
Casalena said all hunters can agree that knowing as much as possible about their quarry’s habits and qualities leads to consistent success. She reminded hunters that turkeys can indeed distinguish a hunter’s calls from those of their girlfriends.
“The adult gobbler creates a harem, and he has the ability to recognize each hen,” she said.
For calls coming from wooden boxes and slate, she said: “He would see that as a new opportunity,” and “it’s good to change your calls, and try and change your tone if you’re working the same bird on different days – especially if he spotted you the first time.”
Jim Davis of Lilly, who made his first cedar turkey call in high school shop class in the mid-1950s, offered his take on calling: “They’re just like us; they just talk a little different language. The hen will call to the gobbler and the gobbler will answer. You’re trying to reverse nature, because in nature when that gobbler calls, the hens go to the gobbler, and you’re trying to get the gobbler to come to you.”
Davis warns new hunters of the dangers that come with making turkey calls while dressed in camouflage.
“I teach the kids: Don’t move! Make sure you holler ‘Stop!’ Because it’s your life!” he said. “Don’t raise your hand, because when you wave it, it almost looks like a turkey head.”
In 2018 the PGC stopped requiring spring gobbler hunters to wear a blaze orange hat while moving. Davis preaches otherwise, and encourages his students to think about the consequences of their actions as well.
“You are responsible for pulling that trigger,” he warns. “God help you if you ever shoot somebody.”
B.J. Kunsman of Gallitzin hunts with a buddy, Tim Fabbri of Lilly – the producer of "The Journey Outdoors," a show available on YouTube. He is planning to begin a semi-live series this spring turkey season.
Fabbri worked as a field producer, and also was featured on the 2015 season of the “Standing Dead Outdoors” show on the Sportsman Channel.
Sharing both fruitful and foiled experiences with his hunting partner has meant much to Kunsman.
“Honestly, just the memories we make,” he said. “We always end up high on some hill if we’re not hearing birds, and just sit and listen and talk about the fun times.
“It’s just amazing how you can just sit out in the woods and talk about all the hunts you’ve had in the past.”
