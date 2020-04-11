Over the past few weeks, Jeff Kuncelman and staff from his Ebensburg area Servpro office have been working in COVID-19 "hot zones" across Pennsylvania, disinfecting ambulances and other vehicles that are often on the front lines.
Now, the cleanup company is turning its attention to first responder fleets across Cambria and Indiana counties – or as Kuncelman put it, "where the virus will be next."
"We know it's already here – and it's only a matter of time before it gets worse," Kuncelman said. "The objective is to do a preventative cleaning of every vehicle – inside and out – to give everyone confidence they are responding to calls inside a virus-free area."
He said a Servpro-patented "fogging" method is used to clean every square inch of a vehicle's interior, using hospital-grade disinfectant and following standards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We use equipment that atomizes the cleaning agent down to a fine mist ... enabling us to put a thin even coat on everything," Kuncelman said.
Kuncelman owns and operates the Ebensburg office with business partner Ben Weaver.
It's one of more than 1,700 locations across the country for Tennessee-based Servpro. The damage restoration and cleanup chain is performing the service at no charge to first-responders nationwide during the outbreak, Kuncelman said.
Ebensburg Area Ambulance had five of its units disinfected Tuesday and Wednesday.
To the agency's executive director, Barry Blake, the service provides "tremendous peace of mind" – for both his crew of 48 medics and EMTS and the patients they serve.
"At our station, we use every universal precaution we can," Blake said. "We wipe down our vehicles after every call. But our ambulances have never been disinfected to this extent.
"It circulates through the heating and air conditioning systems, basically penetrating everywhere."
Ebensburg Area Ambulance runs two ambulances per shift around the clock and anytime there are signs that someone has symptoms resembling COVID-19, Blake's crew is suiting up in full protective gear – N95 masks, shields, protective gowns and gloves – to respond.
"We're treating it like it is – to be safe," he said.
Having all five of the ambulance association's vehicle's disinfected means there will be one or more ready to go at any moment, if a coronavirus call arrives before other units go back in-service, Blake said.
"It's not only protecting the people we serve but our own crew as well," he said.
Kuncelman said ambulances – unlike a patrol car or ladder truck – are viewed as higher risk to already have traces of the virus, so Servpro cleaners have to dress in full protective gear before they step inside the vehicles.
Trucks operated by Dauntless Fire Department and Hope in Northern Cambria were disinfected over the past week. East Conemaugh police and fire departments and Jackson Township fire, police and EMS had their vehicles cleaned Thursday, he said.
Oakland Volunteer Fire Company's apparatus was next in line Friday.
"We've told them, if they have a confirmed case, we'll come back again and do it for free," Blake said.
"They're on the front lines protecting everyone. We're glad to help."
