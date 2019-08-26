SOUTH BEND – For the first time under head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff in 2018. Much like their appearance in the 2013 BCS Championship Game, though, the Fighting Irish were left with an empty feeling in their stomachs.
After a perfect 12-0 regular season, Notre Dame fell to eventual national champion Clemson, 30-3, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. It was the second time that the Irish lost on the game’s biggest stage under Kelly.
Now, as Kelly enters his 10th season in South Bend, he’s motivated to do more than just make the playoff.
“We got a taste of what it’s like to be in the playoffs. I want to win the darn thing,” Kelly said. “So, I think probably never be satisfied with where you are and never get to the point where you think you know it all.
“Always be working on yourself and trying to get better at your job.”
Notre Dame has the talent to compete with the country’s top teams. Multiple starters return from last year’s team, but some key players have departed.
Here’s a unit-by-unit look at the 2019 Notre Dame Fighting Irish:
Offense
Quarterback Ian Book is back after a 2018 season that saw him open as the backup – and end as the starter. Book started the final 10 games for the Irish, throwing for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. His 68.2 completion percentage was eighth-best in the country.
Book was named a captain this year for Notre Dame. The redshirt senior is looking forward to leading the Irish both on and off the field.
“It was a goal of mine – I wanted to be a captain, I wanted to show these guys that I can lead in many different ways,” Book said.
While Notre Dame loses star running back Dexter Williams from last year, the Irish return two players with game experience in Tony Jones and Jafar Armstrong. The duo combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing in 2018.
“I think we both bring a physicality and speed to the game,” Armstrong said. “I feel like we try our best to not have one emphasis for our running back game. I think we try to hone in all things.
“Me and Tony, as well as the other running backs, try to do a great job of being above average and excelling in all phases of being a running back.”
Wide receiver is another position where the Irish lose their top performer from a season ago in Miles Boykin, but return Chase Claypool and Chris Finke as impact performers. Claypool is expected to be the No. 1 option for Book in 2019, while Finke will be used primarily in the slot. Claypool is excited for the challenge of being Notre Dame’s top option on offense.
“You always have to go in with the mindset that you’re the No. 1 guy,” Claypool said. “In the second half of (2018), I really felt like me and Miles really split that role – and Finke as well.
“So, I think it’s nothing new, especially after going into the spring playing that same role.”
Following a similar trend of the running back and wide receiver groups, the offensive line loses two captains in Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher. However, four of the five starters from the Cotton Bowl are back, including captain Liam Eichenberg.
Aaron Banks, Tommy Kraemer, Jarrett Patterson and Trevor Ruhland are expected to fill out the rest of the line, with Josh Lugg as the first backup.
Tight end will be thin at the beginning of the season, as expected starter Cole Kmet broke his collarbone in the first week of fall camp. He’s expected to be out until at least until Notre Dame’s home opener against New Mexico on Sept. 14. Brock Wright is expected to start in place of Kmet.
Defense
It starts with the defensive line for Notre Dame in 2019.
Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem are two defensive ends who are expected to have productive senior seasons after combining for 81 tackles and 12.5 sacks. They are also two of the seven team captains for the Irish this season.
Replacing Jerry Tillery will be a challenge, but Kareem thinks the defensive line will be just as strong as it was a season ago.
“We’ve always felt like we’re the tip of the spear, so everything starts with us,” Kareem said. “We just need to keep on doing what we’ve been doing the entire time and keep building on our game.”
The secondary is also a strong spot for Notre Dame, as the starting two safeties – Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott – were named team captains. Troy Pride also returns, at cornerback, leaving only the hole left by Julian Love to fill. Donte Vaughn is expected to start in Love’s place.
Gilman and Elliott have high expectations for themselves in 2019.
“(We’re) probably one of the best tandems in the country, I’m going to say it right now,” Gilman said. “Jalen is the left hand to my right hand, so we’re able to work together, communicate well, putting ourselves in the right position. Every time I step out with him, I feel confident.”
The position with the most question marks for the Irish is linebacker. Notre Dame loses its top two tacklers – Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney – from the position a season ago. Asmar Bilal is the only returning linebacker with starting experience.
During spring practice, junior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, sophomore Shayne Simon and sophomore Bo Bauer received a lot of playing time. Those three had seven, six and six tackles in the Blue-Gold spring game back in April, respectively.
Along with those three, junior Drew White and freshman J.D. Bertrand were players Kelly noted could see considerable playing time in 2019. White filled in for an injured Tranquill against Navy last year, totaling six tackles in the Irish’s 44-22 win over the Midshipmen.
“Drew White would definitely be in that mix,” Kelly said. “J.D. Bertrand is physically able to be thrown into that mix as well. He’s shown himself physically to be one of those guys, but we’ve got to go see him with the pads on. So, if you want to pencil him in as another add to that mix, and then everybody that was competing in the spring.”
Special teams
The Irish are replacing two prolific special teams players, as Tyler Newsome and Justin Yoon both graduated in May.
Newsome was a team captain as a punter, averaging 44 yards per boot in his career. Kicker Yoon left Notre Dame as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 358 points.
One person in line to take over Newsome’s position is freshman punter Jay Bramblett.
The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native has been a standout in fall camp so far. Kelly has noticed his performance as well.
“I think he’s made really good progress ... his ability is real,” Kelly said of Bramblett. “He’s a 4.5, 4.6 (seconds) hang-time guy, which is what we’re looking for … The moment is not going to be too big for him. We think he’ll be able to bounce back from a bad kick.”
As for replacing Yoon, junior Jonathan Doerer is expected to handle the field goal kicking duties. Doerer was the primary kickoff man for Notre Dame last year.
Finke will serve as the team’s primary punt and kickoff returner.
Coaching
Brian Kelly enters his 10th season with Notre Dame.
He only replaced one coach from his 2018 staff, as former running backs coach Autry Denson is now the head coach at Charleston Southern University. Lance Taylor is the new running backs coach for Notre Dame.
Offensive coordinator Chip Long is in his third season.
Defensive coordinator Clark Lea is in his second year at the position and third on Kelly’s staff.
Key game
Sept. 21 at Georgia: Simply put, Notre Dame’s chances at the playoffs ride on the outcome of their trip to Athens in Week 4.
Georgia upended the Irish, 20-19, two seasons ago in South Bend. This will be one of the biggest non-conference games of the year in college football and is expected to have major CFP implications for both teams.
After Notre Dame struggled against Clemson last year, a lot of eyes will be on the Irish to see if they can compete with the sport’s top programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.