From a vantage point near Ormond Beach, Florida, Kim Bittner, a 12-year-old boy in 1969, who had seldom gone away from his hometown of little Gray, Somerset County, witnessed one of the most important events of the 20th century.
He watched Apollo 11 launch into the heavens, beginning Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. on their journey to the moon. Just four days later, on July 20, Armstrong became the first human being to walk on the lunar surface, an event marking its 50th anniversary on Saturday.
Bittner, admittedly, did not fully appreciate the historical context at the time.
He was simply impressed with seeing a rocket take off.
“We were miles away when we saw it,” Bittner said. “At 12 years old and being what it was, I didn't realize at that time basically what we were seeing, I guess. You're seeing the first man to walk on the moon. It was pretty awesome to be able to experience that, just being there and seeing it. Seeing it going up into the sky was pretty awesome.”
He went to Florida with three other newsboys – David Somogyi, 17, of Nanty Glo; Robert Skelly Jr., 12, of Daisytown; and Richard Kring, 16, of Richland – as part of a trip sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat.
Bittner remembers winning a subscription contest that enabled him to join the group, chaperoned by George F. Roberts, the newspaper's assistant circulation manager.
“I got the most subscriptions,” Bittner recalled. “What I did was I took the phone book, and started with all the As, and just started calling people. I don't even know if I got through the As.”
The boys visited Kennedy Space Center where they saw Apollo 11 on the launch pad, Cypress Gardens, the Western-themed park Six Gun Territory, Busch Gardens and the speedway in Daytona Beach, along with taking their first jetliner flights.
“It was the best trip I ever had, and seeing the moon rocket was the best of all,” Bittner said in a Tribune-Democrat article, published on July 18, 1969, along with photos of him and the other boys.
According to the article, Roberts and the boys could not stay at the center for the blastoff due to the heavy flow of officials and dignitaries, along with heightened security. So they drove for a while, eventually reaching a spot near Ormond.
“We followed it on our car radio and then got out and watched the launch,” Roberts was quoted as saying. “The sky was clear and we got a good look. We were really lucky.”
The boys did not stay in touch after the trip, although Bittner and Skelly ran into each other.
“I didn't know any of them,” Bittner said. “But the one boy in there, years later, I found out actually there was a girlfriend of mine and I found out that that was her cousin. When I say later, I'm talking probably 20 years later.”
The launch occurred on July 16.
They returned home the next day.
Bittner kept some photos and newspaper clippings from the trip, but does not know for certain where they are. Nor does he recall where he watched the moon landing.
A decade later, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and not long afterward founded Bittner Vending in Davidsville, a business he sold a few days ago. Now, a half-century after witnessing the historic event, Bittner is recalling his memories and feeling “glad that 50 years later I can tell my grandkids about it, too.”
