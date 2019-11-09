JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Inside a hall in Jarabina, a little Slovak Republic village of about 900 residents, there is a mural of Marines planting a United States flag on inhospitable rocky ground, while comrades raise their guns and arms in celebration.
The painting pays tribute to a hometown hero, born by the name of Mychal Strenk – to parents Vasil and Martha – on Nov. 10, 1919, in what was then Czechoslovakia.
He spent only about three years in the little town before the family emigrated and came to Pennsylvania's Franklin Borough, located just outside of Johnstown, where Michael Strank, as he became known, spent his childhood.
After time in the Civilian Conservation Corps, he joined the Marines in 1939, when jobs were difficult to find during the Great Depression.
Then, on Feb. 23, 1945, Strank transformed from a native of Jarabina and product of Franklin into a national icon. He and five other Marines planted a flag on the volcanic hellscape of Iwo Jima during one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.
The event was captured by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal in what became one of the most recognized pictures ever taken. It provided a renewed spirit to a war-weary nation, although Strank never knew how he impacted America because he died a few days later, on March 1, 1945, still fighting on Iwo Jima.
Now, on the 100th anniversary of his birthday, the communities of Jarabina, Franklin and Johnstown – along with the Marine Corps and his family – are remembering Strank.
“It might be one of the strongest, most powerful and iconic symbols of America, the courage of our soldiers – even though it was the Marine Corps, and a tribune to the Greatest Generation that we have in this country,” said former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, who narrated a documentary about Strank called “Our Flag Still Waves.”
"It's remarkable that this young man from Johnstown lives forever. The message of his service is now a historic message that resonates forever.”
'His message to us'
In the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, families all across the nation had pictures of sons, brothers and uncles who died in World War II on display in their homes.
As did the Stranks.
Kathy (Strank) Kasper, a Cambria County native, remembers visiting the home of her grandmother – Mike's mother – and seeing a picture of the flag-raising and a portrait of him.
But, one day, around age 10, she realized the photos of her Uncle Mike were different than others. During a visit to Arlington County, Virginia, she saw the statue of the flag-raising at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial. Her father pointed out his brother. At that moment, as a young child, she realized “that the world knew who he was and what he did.”
While Kasper never met her uncle, he was an important part of the family even years after his death.
“It was very meaningful to our family to know that my uncle had served – fighting for his country and dying for his country,” Kasper said. “My dad – as most men who served during World War II – when he came home, did not talk much about the war. He loved his older brother and admired his older brother, but was devastated when he found out his brother was killed.”
And Michael Strank's inspiration to the family lives on today.
“My sister Karen said, 'Mike talks to us every single day, and says, "Do not forget me and don't forget the others who have died for our country," ' ” Kasper said. “It's his message to us. That's why that picture was taken.”
'One of their countrymen'
Vincent Obsitnik was born in Slovakia.
Like Strank, his family then settled in Cambria County, where he spent the early years of his childhood living in Nanty Glo.
Obsitnik became Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Slovak Republic, serving under President George W. Bush. During his tenure, Obsitnik visited Jarabina, taking two Marines with him, where he presented the mayor with a Certificate of Citizenship for Strank – who never received nationalization papers. Obsitnik stopped at the family's home and saw the town's Iwo Jima mural.
“That just shows you how much they really appreciate and respect the fact that Michael Strank is one of their countrymen who was born there, whose family was born there,” Obsitnik said.
Strank is still remembered in Slovakia in many ways, including the mural, through stories told by survivors of World War II and, most recently, as an image on an official national postage stamp.
“Clearly, he is a Slovak hero and someone we think a lot of,” said Cecilia Rokusek, president and CEO of the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Iowa. “I think he represents, really, the ideal immigrant. He was an immigrant to the United States, but he fought for our country.”
Ivan Korčok, Slovakia's current ambassador to the United States, described Strank as part of a wave of Slovaks and Czechs who “came here and built your society, the United States. And we're so glad that he is one of them that basically played such an outstanding role in the United States' history.”
Korčok plans to read a letter, written by Slovak Republic President Zuzana Čaputová, at the Strank family service on Sunday, which also marks the anniversary of when the Marine Corps was founded – on Nov. 10, 1775.
In another tribute, Slovak filmmaker Dušan Hudec made “The Oath” – a documentary about Strank – a few years ago. He visited the Johnstown area to shoot footage and conduct interviews, including with Strank's sister, Mary Pero.
Hudec called his movie the story of “almost a 'forgotten hero' who nowadays seems to be nothing more than a sculpted symbol of courage and bravery.”
'What military service means'
From Feb. 19 until March 26, 1945, American forces fought to gain control of Iwo Jima from the entrenched Japanese – airstrikes, flamethrowers, hand-to-hand combat. The battle resulted in more than 26,000 American casualties, including almost 7,000 dead. All but about 200 of the original 22,000 Japanese defenders were killed.
During the fight, the United States captured Mount Suribachi and planted a flag atop the dormant volcano. But it was small and difficult to see. So an order was given to plant a larger flag.
Strank, along with Cpl. Harlon Block, Pfc. Ira Hayes, Pfc. Franklin Sousley, Cpl. Harold Keller and Pfc. Harold Schultz, raised the flag, using a pipe they found on the island. Rosenthal snapped what became a Pulitzer Prize-winning picture, freezing in time the men moving collectively as a unit, almost indistinguishable as individuals.
The image stirred the nation, appearing in more than a million public locations, including retail stores, movie theaters, factories, banks and railroad stations.
It was “the 1945 version of 'going viral,' ” Breanne Robertson, a Marine Corps History Division historian, said.
The picture also encapsulated the spirit of the Marines, the historian said.
“The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, of which Michael Strank took part, serves as a reminder of what military service means to the Marine Corps – honor, courage, commitment and a willingness to sacrifice oneself in defense of the nation,” Robertson said. “It's for this reason that the flag-raising was selected as the design for the Marine Corps War Memorial. The monument honors not only those Marines who perished during the battle of Iwo Jima, but all Marines who have died in combat operations since the founding of the Marine Corps in 1775.”
'Mike: the protector'
The image was used as the focal point of the 7th Bond Drive that raised $26 billion for the war effort. The tour featured Hayes and two individuals – Pfc. Rene Gagnon and Navy Corpsman John Bradley – who, until recent years, were incorrectly identified as flag-raisers.
Bradley's mis-identification was revealed in 2016, which led to a full investigation into the flag-raising. Then, just a few weeks ago, a report was released that determined Gagnon was not in the picture. Schultz was identified in 2016, Keller in 2019.
Strank's role was confirmed by comparing the historic photo to other pictures and video taken around the same time, according to the report, “Investigating Iwo: The Flag Raisings in Myth, Memory, and Esprit de Corps.”
Robertson said: “As part of that investigation, we did review all of the positions of the flag-raising to try and make this the last correction as far as we are able with current technology and evidence. Through that process, the Marine Corps confirmed Michael Strank's participation.”
Although little is seen physically of Strank in the photo, his spirit is clearly present.
“Mike Strank's right hand tells me everything I need to know,” wrote James Bradley, son of John Bradley, in the New York Times bestselling book “Flags of Our Fathers."
“He is behind and to the left of Franklin. His right shoulder is pressed against Franklin's left. Their torsos are conjoined; their arms are reaching upward. Each boy has his left hand on the flagpole, and Franklin has his right hand on it as well. But the key to the image, at least for me, is Mike's right hand closing on Franklin's wrist. It is an image of almost unbearable delicacy and gentleness. That is Mike: the protector.”
“This is a young man from a town in Pennsylvania,” Ridge said, "like hundreds of thousands and millions of young men, in small- and medium-sized towns, any towns across this country, who, throughout the history, when called upon by their country at a time of need, responded to the call."
