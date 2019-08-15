SOMERSET – For Connecticut police officer Scott Thompson, the annual America’s 9/11 ride is more than a fundraiser and more than a tribute to those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“It’s to remember what happened that day, and for the families,” Thompson said Thursday on his motorcycle outside the Somerset Comfort Inn.
“Our country doesn’t really remember, too much.”
Thompson rode with a group 384 miles from Connecticut to Somerset on Thursday, where more than 450 bikes are gathering for this year’s ride visiting all three sites of the terrorist attacks.
The event officially begins at 6:45 a.m. Friday when the the mass of bikes will depart from Highland Harley Davidson, 802 N. Center Ave., Somerset. Riders will travel north to Route 30 and then head east to Flight 93 National Memorial before traveling on to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. On Saturday, the bikes go on to New York for a final stop at Ground Zero.
Thompson has participated in every America’s 9/11 Ride since the first loosely organized event in November 2001.
Co-founders Ted Sjurseth and his wife Lisa Sjurseth, along with Ted’s brother Eric Sjurseth, organized the first ride primarily as part of an effort to revive business in New York following the attacks.
“Everybody wanted to do it again,” Ted Sjurseth said Thursday at the Comfort Inn.
Out of that first ride, America’s 911 Foundation Inc. was formed to support police, fire and other first responders and their families. Last year, the foundation awarded $32,000 in scholarships to 16 first-responder family members and provided more than $7,000 to support those fighting California wildfires.
“Never Forget” is the foundation’s slogan.
Each year, the foundation also presents at least one new police motorcycle to a municipal police department, Sjurseth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.