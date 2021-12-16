JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Depression, anger and blame are often the root of school attacks, psychotherapist Dan Ayers said, reflecting an alleged shooting plot involving Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
Children are under a lot of pressure from a variety of sources – ranging from societal influences and home issues to academic forces.
"There's many different things that contribute to a situation that ends in tragedy," Ayers said.
A possibly lethal event at Westmont Hilltop was prevented when authorities intervened in what they called a school shooting plot being planned by Logan J. Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, and Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township.
Several firearms were recovered from Hinebaugh's residence by police. Pringle had been expelled from Westmont Hilltop in 2018 and had made threats against the school.
Ayers is a therapist and licensed clinical social worker at Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center, where he works with adolescent to geriatric individuals.
He said, generally, those who carry out attacks are "just assumed to have mental health struggles."
However, he added that "certainly not everyone with mental illness is going to perpetrate a school shooting." That's rarely the case, he said.
More often, the illness is turned inward and leads to self-harm, but the root is depression and a primary symptom of that medical condition is anger, Ayers said.
That – coupled with being bullied or socially rejected – can then lead to blame and in this cocktail of emotions and stressors, some may lash out.
"Human beings do have a tendency to think about violence or violent acts," Behavioral Health Services clinical psychologist and Director of Services Joshua Watt said. "However, the vast majority do not act upon them."
Watt noted that a small percentage may plan to act on those thoughts but do not and "an even smaller percentage may begin the steps in carrying out actions of violence and even role play or practice these actions" or share their plans on social media.
"A very small percent of humans actually follow through with their plans and commit mass harm on those around them," Watt said.
'Get back at others'
In licensed psychologist Mary Berge's opinion, school attacks take place for several reasons.
"Much of the research has found that the the most frequently cited reasons for school attacks are related to wanting to get back at others who have hurt them, being bullied or picked on and not valuing life," she said.
Berge has a practice on Goucher Street in Johnstown where she counsels pre-adolescents and adolescents and has "extensively worked with youth who have had significant emotional and behavioral problems."
There is evidence of individuals being predisposed to certain actions while others are affected by outside influence, she said.
What is known is that some mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, are often linked to hereditary factors, Berge said.
However, other factors, such as peer pressures, media, primary and secondary relationships and social dilemmas "can, and often do, play a role," she said.
Watt doesn't think such situations are solely a psychological problem, and he said that knowing "what is mentally 'wrong' with a school shooter in most cases provides information bereft of usefulness."
Watt said: "Two (consistent) facts about school shootings are that they are relatively contemporary – mostly occurring within the past 25 years – and almost exclusively American. School shootings outside of the United States or occurring prior to 1996 are almost unheard of. Of course, neither of these facts are psychological, but instead they are demographic.
"Other profiles of school shooters are that the majority are white, ages 15-25 years, and have an ease of access to weapons," he continued. "Again, the profile seems more demographic than psychological. We also know that some school shooters have been mistreated by their classmates and some have a propensity toward violence – however, these variables are less predictive than the demographic information stated previously. What is difficult to accept for many is that most school shooters do not fit the classic psychopath mold."
'Environment or culture'
To fix these issues, the root problem has to be addressed, he said.
Watt said wanting to know what is wrong with a person is often the wrong approach.
"The better question is, 'What environment or culture supports those acts?' " he said. "Psychologists refer to this error as the fundamental attribution error. Violence is common throughout history; however, school shootings are unique to a place and time. That place is America and that time is now. In truth, when searching for a cure or treatment for school shootings, a search of individual psychology will likely lead to only a limited understanding. A better approach would be to understand how the environment and culture is at play."
Ayers said hypothetically, the first step would be to address the depression with medicine, followed by an examination of an individual's thought processes, home life, friends and status at school.
"Then you base treatment on all of those factors together," he said.
Berge shared a similar approach.
"The type, frequency and length of treatment is quite dependent on the type and frequency of the behavioral problem itself," she said. "Treatment can vary from inpatient and group settings, to outpatient and in-home behavior modification programs. Most often, there is a family component, since behavior problems frequently impact family members."
None of the therapists could comment on the Westmont situation, citing legal and professional reasons.
'Look in the mirror'
Berge said accessibility and availability to the right resources is essential "at every level of mental health care regardless of age."
"Unfortunately, because of various bureaucratic road blocks, schools are not always able to offer these services," she added. "Preventative medicine, systemically, needs to be seen as a primary and accepted form of treatment – and as a front line method in potentially preventing mental health issues."
Ayers is also in favor of more mental health resources throughout society.
"There's a large number of people that struggle with depression and anxiety especially with school age kids today," he said.
Having those resources available is very important to be able to treat these issues, Ayers added.
"We now live in a culture in which having more than 100 school shootings in a year is the norm," Watt said. "Although I have many concerns about this, as a clinical psychologist, one of my biggest concerns is the short-term and long-term impact this has on the mental states of America's students.
"Imagine if gun violence occurred at more than 100 convenience stores, restaurants, churches, doctor’s offices, etc., every year. And, also that every time this occurs, it is broadcast on every news and social media site. Would you feel safe going to those places? Would this cause you stress and anxiety?
"Children are brave, strong and resilient – but at what point does this seriously wear on their mental health. My experience shows that it already has. I wish that we could take a long look in the mirror and see this is primarily a cultural problem that is causing mental health problems and not the other way around."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.