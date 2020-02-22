When Leo Shinholt was a young boy, his grandfather – Harvey Smith, affectionately known as “Pappy” – crafted a spout from an elderberry branch to draw sap out of a maple, and tapped a tree on their family farm.
That was a turning point in Shinholt’s life.
Pappy Smith created that device – a “spile” – at the farm, S&S Maple Camp, in Corriganville, Maryland.
“I enjoyed just being a child and to be with him in that old sugar house,” said Shinholt, whose operation is now the largest maple syrup producer in Maryland.
With more than six decades of experience, Shinholt is still excited about maple.
“We are blessed, because we have different trees and when you blend them all together, you have a different flavored syrups,” Shinholt said. “We have never over-tapped trees. We get as much out of them with fewer tap holes as people get out with a lot of tap holes.”
Shinholt boasts 9,600 taps over 13 miles of farmland in both Bedford and Somerset counties in Pennsylvania, and in Allegany County, Maryland. On average, the operation produces 3,200 gallons of maple syrup in a season.
Harvesting of maple sap traditionally happens as winter is giving way to spring.
Maple farmers say the tapping is best when temperatures are above freezing during the day but still colder at night – traditionally around March 1.
Shinholt still gets a kick out of using buckets to collect sap on the farm, in use since 1931. His operation has more than 250 buckets to collect maple sap, but also uses polyethylene tubing, some naturally flowing and some on vacuum systems throughout its properties.
After the sap is collected, either in buckets or in a holding tank from the piping system, it is then processed through a reverse osmosis machine that filters the raw sap of any bacteria. Shinholt says he was the first in the area to invest in the machine he now owns, which filters out much of the water that remains in the sap.
Next, Shinholt moves the sap to the evaporator and heats it to 217 degrees, the boiling point of maple sap. The process is tricky, where Shinholt knows how long to heat the sap to evaporate enough water out without affecting the color or texture.
There is no exact time length for boiling, Shinholt said. He just looks at the sap and knows when to test it using a hydrotherm, which measures the density of maple syrup.
The darker the color, the stronger the taste. The lightest syrups, which are the first to be tapped in the season, are used on pancakes, waffles and oatmeal. The darkest syrups are the last to be tapped and are a great substitute for molasses.
Charles “CJ” Livengood is new to the maple industry, yet has quickly built a family business – Livengood Brothers Maple Products in Rockwood, Pa.
With his brother, Vernon, helping him on the business side of the operation, and his father, Gary, running the farm, Livengood is excited about the upcoming season. They started making syrup in 2014.
“We have over 2,000 taps on about 97 acres of farm,” Livengood said. “Last year, we made about 500 gallons of maple syrup.”
The Livengoods have a modern set-up on the farm and use a pipeline system with a vacuum that collects sap directly from their trees. The sap runs down into a holding tank, rather being moved using traditional buckets.
The Livengood Brother group focuses on a broad range of products – maple flavored candy, cream, barbecue, cookie mixes, jams, granola and even cotton candy.
“There’s a lot more you can do with maple syrup than just put it on your pancakes,” Livengood said.
