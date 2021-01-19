As the opioid epidemic ravaged the region, local advocates found an ally in the state’s top physician.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has made several trips to the Cambria County area for public forums and meeting those on the front lines of the battle against addiction disorder.
After President-elect Joe Biden nominated Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, Johnstown pain medicine specialist Dr. Yi Yan Hong said he looks forward to more federal help in the continued efforts.
Levine came to Johnstown as the state’s physician general in January 2017 to see an art therapy project Hong sponsored at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont. Hong’s patients reported they were able to reduce their pain medication by relieving stress through creativity.
Hong said he had time to talk with Levine and believes she is committed to public service.
“When I talked to her, I saw she’s very approachable,” Hong said. “She seems to be very focused, and she has a burning desire to help people.
“She is a woman of courage.”
Ronna Yablonski, Cambria County Drug Coalition executive director, recalled Levine’s commitment to supporting the region’s programs. She also looked forward to Levine’s role in the new administration.
“It’s quite an incredible honor to have someone from Pennsylvania nominated,” Yablonski said.
Levine’s push to make it easier to get the overdose-antidote drug naloxone, or Narcan, was a significant achievement, Yablonski said.
Under Act 39, Levine’s statewide prescription for naloxone allowed anyone to purchase the life-saving drug.
“It was a pivotal turning point,” Yablonski said. “I think it changed the perception of addiction. It saved thousands of lives.”
As the state’s physician general, Levine came to Johnstown in December 2016 to call attention to the program. She demonstrated how easy a prescribed dose of life-saving naloxone can be obtained by walking into Martella’s Pharmacy and buying the drug under the standing order she issued in 2015.
A few months later, Yablonski joined Levine at a May 2017 opioid roundtable in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and again at a November 2019 forum at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Yablonski said the roundtable set the wheels in motion for Conemaugh Health System’s “warm hand-off” program that connects overdose survivors with help for addiction disorder.
Further discussion on the effects of addition on newborns helped lead to the hospital’s resource center for women who are actively using opioids during their pregnancies.
The 2019 event provided perspective on addiction for Pitt-Johnstown students and others pursuing careers in health care.
