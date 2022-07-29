JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A defense manufacturer with facilities in Richland Township has received a $33 million order to build shipboard consoles and supporting hardware needed to efficiently outfit the Navy’s surface warships.
Naval Sea Systems Command officials in Washington, D.C., awarded Leonardo DRS the contract, which involves components through the Consoles, Displays and Peripherals (CDP) program.
According to a contract announcement posted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the new order is a modification to a previous hardware contract.
Leonardo DRS would handle the work through August 2023, the contract synopsis shows.
Leonardo DRS operates a more than 200,000-square-foot facility on Airport Road. Officials with the company weren’t reachable for immediate comment through the local office or their public affairs office Friday.
The contracted components DRS will build allow operators to interface with the ship’s systems and will be developed for future surface ships. At least some are being sold to allies in Canada and South Korea, according to defense industry news site militaryaerospace.com.
