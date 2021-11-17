A Johnstown-area lawmaker's bill to shut down a plan to toll nine Pennsylvania bridges – including spans on Interstates 80 and 79 – won support in the state House of Representatives this week.
The plan in question calls for tolling those "major" bridges to pay for future repair projects, several of which are estimated to cost more than $100 million each.
The Transportation Department in February announced that it wants to toll traffic on the nine bridges, with tolls projected to cost between $1 and $2, generating about $2.2 billion, beginning in 2023.
On Tuesday, the state House voted 125-74 to advance a bill introduced by state Sen Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, to stop the move.
The chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Langerholc has criticized the state's public-private partnership plan to toll the bridges, saying the public has been shielded from answers about how the move would be implemented, including the "size, scope and tolling structure."
The plan does not target any bridges in Cambria, Somerset or Bedford counties, but the list does include bridges on some of the state's busiest roads, including an I-80 bridge in Clarion County and another along I-79 in Bridgeville, Allegheny County.
"This aggressive overreach must be tempered with compromise, particularly since Pennsylvania can leverage $4 billion in new funding from Congress’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," Langerholc said, noting that the passage of the federal infrastructure bill means Pennsylvania will gain billions in new funds over the next five years to address road and bridge needs.
Senate Bill 382 would require Pennsylvania’s Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) board to develop a detailed analysis of any proposed transportation project prior to approval. It would also require the public-private partnership committee to publicly advertise toll proposals and take public comment on them before seeking to make such changes.
All of the region's state House members supported Langerholc's bill Tuesday. That includes Republican state Reps. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield; Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; and Jesse Topper, R-Bedford; as well as state Rep Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The legislation now heads back to the Senate for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.