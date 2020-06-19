JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rudy Maiorana joined the Army in 1949, needing money to help support his mother.
Within a year, the Johnstown-area man was on the Korean Peninsula, where the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and United Nations forces, including those from the United States, were fighting against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), which was supported by the communist Chinese and Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
“I didn't know what Korea was,” Maiorana said. “I never heard of Korea. I thought it was a trip to Japan. We landed in Korea and we were in action the first day.”
As the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War on June 25, 1950, approaches, the governments of multiple countries, the United Nations and independent organizations – including the National Committee on North Korea – are involved in trying to maintain peace on the peninsula between DPRK, ruled by Kim Jong-un, and ROK, led by Moon Jae-in.
Tensions rose again this month when Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, a trusted aide, threatened possible military activity, saying, “I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take the next action.”
North Korea's nuclear program is a constant concern for nations in the region, specifically South Korea and Japan.
“It's an extremely complicated relationship, to say the least,” said Daniel Wertz, program manager with the National Committee on North Korea, a non-governmental organization working to develop relations between the United States and DPRK. “It's – I think – one that has a lot of salience for U.S. interest and U.S. security. I think the North Korean nuclear program is certainly a direct threat to the United States and its allies in the region. I think that the consequences of a conflict on the Korean Peninsula would be enormous. Frankly, I think a few years ago, in 2017, we came very uncomfortably close to a renewed conflict. It's something we'd certainly want to stop from happening.”
Wertz said that even 70 years later, the conflict is perceived quite differently in North Korea than it is in the United States – where it is often referred to as “The Forgotten War.”
“I think the war is still very much alive in North Korean political culture,” said Wertz. “There are reminders of it consonantly. It's a major part of the narrative of the North Korean government that the country's under threat and that it needs nuclear weapons and a powerful military to survive.”
The conflict started when more than 100,000 North Korean fighters crossed the 38th parallel, an arbitrary manmade dividing line drawn put in place after World War II to separate the Soviet-controlled land in the north and the United States-occupied south. The communists almost completely overran the peninsula, forcing the South Koreans into a 5,000-square-mile area at the southeastern port of Pusan.
On Sept. 15, 1950, an amphibious attack, conceived by U.N. commander Gen. Douglas MacArthur, was launched behind enemy lines and led to the liberation of Seoul less than two weeks later. U.N. forces pushed northward close to the border with China. The Chinese then counterattacked.
In July 1952, the Korean Armistice Agreement, which South Korea never signed, was reached, creating the Demilitarized Zone, a de facto border, more or less along the 38th parallel. A formal peace settlement has never been finalized.
During the war, a divide existed in the United States whether to wage all-out war and go hard after China, an approach supported by MacArthur, or to simply secure a peace and protect South Korea.
“You have to understand what was going on,” said Paul Cunningham, a 90-year-old Lancaster resident and president of the Korean War Veterans Association. “World War II had ended in 1945. And here in 1950, we're faced with another war. No one had stomach for another war. For that reason, they didn't call it a war. They called it a police action. The significant thing is that this was a U.N. effort, the first time ever.”
Maiorana, one of more than 5.7 million Americans who served during the Korean War, recalls being injured less than two weeks after arriving, earning the first of his two Purple Hearts.
“I just turned 18 and I was very scared,” he said. “You've got to be there to understand it. People ask me about it. I tell them you've got to be there to know what's going on. I was wounded twice. I was there 11 days when I got wounded. They sent me back to Japan and they patch you up, they give you penicillin, and then I went back again.”
