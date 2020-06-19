Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.