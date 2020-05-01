WEAVER[mdash] Mabel M., 80, of Strongstown, passed away April 29, 2020 at home. Born March 4, 1940 in Strongstown, daughter of the late Irvin and Ruby Stiles. Preceded in death by husband, Charles. Survived by sons, Dwight (Judy) Weaver and family; and Richard (Nancy) Weaver and family. Mabe…