When the Kent State University shootings took place, Rick Brown wasn't paying much attention. He had more pressing matters occupying him at the time.
Staying alive.
Brown, who marked his 19th birthday in Cambodia the day before he almost died, returned home Nov. 1, 1970, from his year-long Army tour in Vietnam. A native of Columbia Station, Ohio, just southwest of Cleveland, Brown was largely unaware of the incident almost exactly six months earlier, when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on protesting Kent State University students, killing four people.
During a 30-day leave after his combat tour, Brown visited his closest friend from high school. The friendship, like more than a dozen men he had gotten close to in the Army, did not survive the war.
"That's when I got asked about how many women and children I had killed," Brown said. "That really hurt me."
Brown served his entire tour with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, which was ordered May 5, 1970, into Cambodia as part of Operation Binh Tay.
The invasion of Cambodia sparked campus protests – including the demonstrations at Kent State that culminated in the National Guard shootings – throughout the United States.
During Brown's combat tour, he saw, and heard, 18 of his comrades – including eight in one day less than a week after the Kent State shootings – die. He came home to a lack of compassion for his suffering, and that of those he served with, which filled him with anger, he said.
"You go through the night and I heard those guys groaning," he said. "I got through that night but it affected me."
On May 11, the 3rd battalion's Delta Company arrived in time for a battle now called the Mother's Day Ambush.
Capt. Jim Waybright said Bravo Company had eight men killed and more than 40 wounded. The company commander said the soldiers in the jungle clearing that day were fighting not for a political doctrine or even for their country.
"They fought to save each other," Waybright said. "They were there fighting for their buddies."
Brown would relive that 24-hour period on an almost nightly basis for more than 35 years. And the link between the Kent State University protests and the worst day of his life left him with a pain that he took personally.
Brown said he respects the right of Americans to challenge their government. But the campus protests were something he took personally.
"That hurt me for a long time," he said of the protests.
Brown said VA counseling helped him heal, although it was neither easy nor short. He had a therapist who forced him to talk about the Mother's Day Ambush.
"She made me talk about May 10 and May 11 a lot," he said. "When you live through something like this and you live it every night before you go to sleep, it works on you."
A few years ago, he talked to the high school friend who accused him of killing women and children – Brown said he hardly saw women and children during his combat tour. The friend offered apologies.
The men of Bravo Company also got a belated welcome home from their nation.
On May 16, 2012, President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Rosemary Sabo Brown, of New Castle, Pa. – the widow of Leslie Sabo Jr., a 22-year-old steelworker from Ellwood City, Pa., who died in Cambodia on May 10, 1970.
During his address at the Medal of Honor ceremony, Obama offered something of an apology, on behalf of the nation, for the way Brown and other Vietnam veterans were treated after the war.
"Instead of being celebrated, our Vietnam veterans were often shunned," Obama said. "They were called many things when there was only one thing they deserved to be called and that was American patriots."
For the men of Bravo Company – 36 of whom attended the White House ceremony – the event brought healing.
Obama ended his speech by calling for a round of applause, not only for Sabo, but for the Bravo Company veterans in attendance. As the clapping continued, Gen. James Amos, commandant of the Marine Corps, stood.
Then everyone else in the room followed suit.
"That was probably the greatest feeling that I've ever had," Brown said. "It was like the world finally found out about us. It was like coming home."
