STOYSTOWN – Nils George Thompson was a Staten Island native who embraced the pastoral life his family gave him when they moved to a Confluence cattle farm in 2000, family members said Friday.
He raised livestock and loved the outdoors, his aunt, Joan Coogan, said.
But when Thompson woke up Sept. 11, 2001, to see his country and his county under attack, he was willing to leave all of it behind to join the fight against terrorism – part of a 20-year battle that would cost him his life in 2005, she said.
Now, his story and more than 7,000 others have a space on Somerset County soil to be remembered – just across the road from where the battle against terror started, Patriot Park's planners said.
"This ground is for the millions who followed ... in those 40 brave heroes' footsteps and continued the battle," founding member Don Newman said.
On Friday, 7,049 miniature flags decorated Patriot Park's field behind him, one for each service man and woman who died in the war.
Thompson's family was among a crowd of approximately 75 people who gathered at the park to dedicate the first phase of its Global War on Terrorism Memorial.
Informational placards were revealed, honoring three service members with Somerset ties who gave their lives during the 20-year war – including Thompson and Staff Sgt. Brian Hause, who died in 2008.
"It's incredible what they've accomplished in just two months," Coogan said. "It's just beautiful."
'To raise awareness'
Patriot Park Foundation founder Randy Musser and fellow member Clair Gill said Friday's milestone is just the beginning of what will one day become a more than $6 million memorial.
And in time, the property will feature a "Hall of Heroes" and a dedicated learning center where generations to come can learn about their stories and sacrifices, he said.
Musser said a broad fundraising effort – not just in Somerset County but across the state is now getting underway to make it happen, with foundation members launching a website and social media pages to educate the public about their mission.
"This phase is to raise awareness," he said.
As envisioned, the Hall of Heroes would have dog tags draped from rafters, while a plaza nearby would be designed with the shape of a gold star in its center, Gill said.
National Park Service officials with the Flight 93 National Memorial are working as supportive partners with the project.
"Our missions align in a very unique way," said Josh Manley, who serves as the project manager for the National Park Service's five western Pennsylvania parks.
'Complete that mission'
For Manley, supporting the Patriot Park project is personal.
Before joining the park service eight years ago, Manley served as a U.S. Army flight medic, a duty that often gave him a frontline view of the horrors of war and the staggering sacrifices fellow service members made every day for their country.
Just like the 40 passengers and crew members who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, every one of them has a story – and each one should be remembered, he said.
"Our mission at Flight 93," he said, "is to tell the stories of the brave Americans who were the first to strike back. Patriot Park helps complete that mission ... by telling the stories of the people who successfully kept our enemy away."
American Warrior Initiative co-founder Sean Parnell, an Afghanistan war veteran whose New York Times' bestseller "Outlaw Platoon" recounts those days, served as the event's keynote speaker.
Parnell, a Republican candidate for Senate in 2022, said the memorial and the stories it preserves can bridge gaps in America between those who enjoy their freedoms and those who fought so hard to protect them.
Recalling his platoon's deadly 485-day deployment, he described the diverse 40-man infantry group he fought alongside in 2006.
They were from different races and different belief systems. Blacks, whites, northerners and southerners. Christians and atheists. But they all became brothers, united against a common challenge, he said
Some never returned – like so many who gave their lives over the past 20 years.
"And we have a duty and obligation to live a life worthy of their sacrifice," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.