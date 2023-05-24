JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The two-year shutdown of Johnstown’s Inclined Plane will stretch to three years, CamTran announced Wednesday.
The 132-year-old funicular has been closed since December 2020 while undergoing a major overhaul. Issues with designing and manufacturing components for the obsolete technology have led to ongoing delays in the work, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll told the Cambria County Transit Authority on Wednesday.
The railway was originally scheduled to reopen this year, in time for the summer tourist season.
“We are stuck in a situation,” Lucey-Noll said during the meeting. “We will reopen in the spring of 2024.”
Eight large pulley-like components that guide the Inclined Plane’s drive cables have been the main culprits leading to the delays. Lucey-Noll said six of the sheave wheels are in but the last two – the safety sheaves – still have not arrived.
Mechanical contractor Trent Services had to design the eight wheels, which were assembled from casting made at four different foundries and then assembled in two different machine shops, said construction Manager Troy Patton of Gannett Fleming Inc.
The latest estimated delivery date of mid-June pushed the reopening into late November – just before the Inclined Plane would normally close for the winter.
“That’s if everything goes just right,” Lucey-Noll said
After the safety sheave wheels are installed, contractors will test all components. That will take up to two months, even if there are no problems found, Lucey-Noll said.
Then the Rail Transit Safety Oversight Program review will take up to three weeks and the Department of Labor and Industry review will add another week.
CamTran will have to train workers to operate the incline, requiring 65 to 80 hours.
“We are very disappointed,” she said. “We know this is very important to everyone.”
