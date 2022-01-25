JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Robert Symon was sailing across the Pacific Ocean, getting seasick and sleeping in cramped quarters aboard a converted oil tanker on way to the Korean Peninsula, he found himself pondering a question common to many young American men of that era: “‘Why am I going to fight a war? I never heard of this country.”
When Symon arrived, he found a land that was engulfed in combat and “backwards” by modern standards of the 1950s.
The fighting portion of the conflict ended with the border between North Korea and South Korea being not too much different from when the war started. But the South Korean, United States and United Nations forces had prevented the communists from overtaking the whole peninsula.
Since then, South Korea has grown into a modern nation, while North Korea has been ruled by one of the most restrictive regimes in the world.
“I say to myself I had just a little wee bit to do with something that let them (the South Koreans) advance that far,” Symon said.
On Tuesday, Symon, now 90, was honored for his contributions when he received South Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal during a ceremony at Graystone Court Villas in Richland Township.
“I’m emotionally upset,” said Symon, a native of Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood. “It brings back some terrible memories. But I do have to say that I feel good that Korea, South Korea has come as far as it has.”
Symon, who served in the Army, referred to himself as “one of the lucky guys that got back” from the war.
The award is available to veterans who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953 or in U.N. peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. The “commemorative medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to United States service men and women who served in the Korean War,” according to the Korean War Veterans Association’s website.
“It’s amazing today what we think in our modern society, ask an average high school kid,” said Robert DeSousa, state director for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican. “Vietnam might as well have been before the Revolution, a million years ago. We so quickly forget our history. But I can tell you the people of South Korea have never forgotten, never forgotten what the sergeant major and his comrades did in the Korean conflict.”
Toomey’s office helped arrange for Symon to receive the medal.
