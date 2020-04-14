JOHNSTOWN – Jody Strittmatter is coaching wrestling practices in ways he never could have imagined a month ago.
Here’s a state champion practicing a leg-lace technique on a 6-foot teddy bear. There’s another PIAA titlist shooting a double-leg takedown on a couch.
Brothers, fathers, even mothers and sisters have become workout partners for those stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re all sending online videos to the Young Guns Wrestling Club as part of a virtual practice session. Some have their own wrestling mat in a basement or garage.
Most are making do with whatever space they can find, often a living room or bedroom.
“It’s been a learning experience, that’s for sure,” said Strittmatter, the Cambria Heights grad who won a pair of Division II national titles at Pitt-Johnstown before moving on to become a two-time Division I All-American at Iowa.
Although it’s technically the sport’s offseason, the dedicated wrestlers who helped turn Young Guns into the No. 1 club in the nation know it’s anything but. The spring and summer months are when they concentrate on freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines of the sport instead of folkstyle, which is wrestled in schools and colleges across the nation.
Freestyle, with its emphasis on constant action and the ability to score points in bunches, is Strittmatter’s favorite. The freestyle and Greco-Roman state qualifier scheduled for May at Pitt-Johnstown – and others like it around the state – are casualties of the stay-at-home orders in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. So, too, are the Young Guns practices that draw wrestlers to locations across central and western Pennsylvania as well as one in West Virginia.
“It’s really, really, really tough,” Strittmatter said of handling the disappointment of having most, if not all, of the international season wiped out by the pandemic. “The first two weeks were extremely tough. It was still the unknown, like, ‘OK, they’ll shut down schools for a couple of weeks and then we’ll be back to normal.’ But you turn on the TV and realize it’s not going away.”
That’s when his brothers stepped in with some suggestions on how to keep the club practices going. Joe is principal of Central Cambria Middle School and John teaches at Cambria Heights Elementary School, so both understand how technology is helping educators connect with students during the health crisis. They suggested that Young Guns use some of those same tools to hold virtual practices.
Knowing that wrestlers and parents alike would wonder how effective a virtual practice could be, Young Guns offered a free trial. Using Zoom video conferencing, Google Classroom and several other online tools, the idea has taken off quickly. Strittmatter said that more than 100 wrestlers are now participating in the virtual practices, and it’s spread far beyond the reach of those who could normally attend a Young Guns practice. Wrestlers from Massachusetts to Florida and North Carolina to South Dakota to California – a dozen states in all – have joined the workouts.
The practice schedule has grown quickly. Young Guns is holding technique sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
There are cardio workouts at 6 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. John Strittmatter, who won a Division II title at Pitt-Johnstown, and Larry Hohman, who was an All-American for the Mountain Cats, provide book readings and motivational meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays feature a live Q-and-A session with a special guest. Last week’s involved Spencer Lee, who won three youth-level world titles competing for Young Guns and is a two-time NCAA champion at Iowa.
“The kids thought it was the best thing in the world because Spencer Lee was on live with them,” Strittmatter said.
Feedback is critical to the learning process, and that initially seemed like a major hurdle to overcome as virtual practices became a reality. Now, Young Guns is using an educational tool called Flipgrid that easily allows wrestlers to demonstrate the techniques on which they’ve been working.
“On Thursday I demonstrated leg laces,” Strittmatter said. “On Friday, I said it’s your turn to show us your leg laces.
“They click on it. It says record, and they record their leg laces and send it to us. I can say ‘Keep your left hand lower.’ We’re not physically at practice but it’s not just us showing them technique.”
