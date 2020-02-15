Harold “Pie” Keller, a young man from Brooklyn, Iowa, was serving his country, fighting for his life and trying to protect his fellow Marines on the remote Pacific Ocean island of Iwo Jima when he got a message from back home.
His first child, Ken Keller, had been born on Feb. 15, 1945.
So, naturally, the corporal danced a bit in celebration.
The news provided a moment of normalcy and joy amid the horrors of World War II.
And, for most people close to him, that event was the most personal story they knew about his experience during the battle of Iwo Jima – which raged between the United States and Japan for 36 days in February and March 1945.
Keller, though, was also part of a historic event that occurred 75 years ago. He, along with five other Marines, raised an American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, an instance captured in one of the most iconic photos ever taken. But Keller was never officially identified as one of the Iwo Jima flag-raisers until late 2019, four decades after his death in 1979 at the age of 57.
“A newborn son that he hadn’t seen and then the flag raising – yeah, pretty amazing week,” his daughter Kay (Keller) Maurer said during a telephone interview.
Maurer thinks her father might have told some relatives, including his sisters, about being a flag-raiser shortly after the war, but never sought any attention. She would occasionally be asked about her father being in the picture, but he never provided any firsthand information to her or others later in life.
Brooklyn, Iowa, is a town of about 1,400 residents, 60 miles south of Ottumwa.
“I think he just didn’t want any claim to fame,” Maurer said. “He was just a quiet man who just loved his little life in that little town of Brooklyn. I think it’s that. I think he just didn’t want that recognition. And I think also it might have been that they just loose so many good friends over there. And why would you want to be associated with any fame or important thing when you can think of all these buddies that you lost that didn’t make it home? I’m kind of thinking both of those reasons.”
Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal snapped the picture. But he did not write down the participants’ names. And so the uncertainty began.
Rosenthal’s film was flown to Guam and then radio telegraphed back to the United States where it became an immediate sensation. President Franklin Roosevelt wanted to use the living flag-raisers to promote the upcoming Seventh War Loan Drive. Marine Corps Cpl. René Gagnon, who was believed to be in the picture, was brought to Washington, D.C., to provide identifications. He named Navy corpsman John Bradley, along with Marines Michael Strank, Franklin Sousley, Hank Hansen and finally – and reluctantly – Ira Hayes, who had threatened to beat up Gagnon if he told anybody about his involvement.
Rosenthal’s picture became the blueprint for the U.S. Marines Corps War Memorial – dedicated in 1954 in Arlington, Virginia.
But only three of the original Marines named – Strank, Sousley and Hayes – were actually in the photo. The other three were misidentified.
“It’s not explicit, but, as we were going through all this, it’s pretty clear what happened is Bradley just went along with Gagnon’s identifications,” Keil Gentry, Marine Corps University’s vice president for business affairs, said. “Then Hayes said, ‘That’s not Hansen, that’s (Harlon) Block.’ And then stuck to the rest of the identifications. As near as we can tell, they were basically told, ‘Hansen and Block were both killed in action, so basically shut up ... go out and sell war bonds.’ “
Bradley was involved in raising a first flag that was replaced by a bigger one shorty afterward.
Gentry said: “Gagnon and Bradley represent the Navy and the Marine Corps and the nation well. The Seventh War Loan Drive is the most successful ever. And so that photograph and the performance of those two – that sailor and that Marine – had strategic effect. I think that’s important to note.”
Hansen’s identification was the first to be corrected. Block was put into his spot – at the base of the flagpole – in 1947.
After the war, Hayes visited Block’s family and told them that their son was in the picture. The Blocks wrote to their congressman, who contacted the Marines, leading to the eventual clarification.
Early talk circulated that some other misidentifications might have occurred. But seven decades passed without much analysis being done.
Then, in June 2016, the Marine Corps announced that Harold Schultz, a Marine, was in the photo. Bradley was not.
Three years later, following an exhaustive, multi-agency investigation, Keller was identified and Gagnon removed.
The process was complex, involving hours of conducting interviews, checking historical documents and analyzing photos and videos, including the celebratory “Gung Ho” images from Mount Suribachi, with contributions made by historians, the Marine Corps, the Army and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The effort resulted in the publication of the Marine Corps History Division’s “Investigating Iwo: The Flag Raising in Myth, Memory, & Esprit de Corps” in 2019.
“I truly wish that they had never identified any of the folks in the photograph so that those six individuals who really worked together as a team – that that represented everybody on the island,” Gentry said. “But once you start putting names to it, then I think we as the Marine Corps have an obligation to get it right.”
