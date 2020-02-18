JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The two hometowns of Michael Strank are joining together to celebrate the life and memory of the man who became an iconic figure in Marine Corps history when he helped plant a United States flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Strank spent the first two years of his life in Jarabina, then part of Czechoslovakia, before emigrating to Franklin Borough, a small community that borders Johnstown.
On Saturday, Livia Kovalcikova, the mayor of the village that is now in the Slovak Republic, will participate in a series of local events to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the flag raising that took place on Feb. 23, 1945 at Iwo Jima.
A picture of the moment – taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal during the bloody and fierce World War II battle that lasted from Feb. 19 through March 26, 1945 – has become one of the most recognized images ever.
But Strank, then a 25-year-old sergeant, never knew about his fame, having died in combat on March 1, 1945, on a nightmarish volcanic island, far away from the rolling hills of Slovakia or western Pennsylvania.
“I think it hits a chord of the immigrant patriot that has sustained this country for centuries,” said Bob Eyer, shareholder emeritus of Wessel & Company, which helped organize the events. “He's just an example that we have had. There have been so many throughout our history, of course, dating from the Revolutionary War through the modern day. They're so glad that they have the freedoms in our country that they're willing to give their lives so that others can share those freedoms and opportunities.”
The tribute was the brainchild of Bill Polacek, president and chief executive officer of JWF Industries and JWF Defense Systems. Last year, Polacek and his family took a Danube River cruise and visited the town from which his grandparents came. His father, John Polacek, a Navy petty officer, also fought at Iwo Jima aboard the USS San Francisco.
Polacek thinks the activities will intertwine Strank's life, the flag raising, Slovakia, the United States and the region's history of immigration and military service.
“That flag raising represented the U.S. and Allied forces' resiliency and victory,” Polacek said. “It really ties with the community, because he was born in Slovakia, came to Johnstown and the immigrants that came over had that tenacity and that resiliency. I know that's what makes Johnstown such a great community and why we have the resiliency we have. That same tenacity and resiliency resides, as well, in the very roots of our community.”
Polacek quickly reached out to Kovalcikova to see if she was interested in attending.
“Not only was she very excited about it, she was very well versed on Michael Strank. … They knew he was from Franklin, exactly,” Polacek said. “Usually you hear Johnstown. They knew he was from Franklin.”
Kovalcikova plans to speak at the event.
