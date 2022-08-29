A colorful, slow-growing box huckleberry found only in Bedford and Perry counties in 2020 will likely move soon to Pennsylvania's list of endangered plants.
So too will the wedge-leaved violet, whose tiny yellow petals have only been found on Appalachian plateaus spanning Somerset, Westmoreland and a few other Laurel Highlands counties in recent years, according to a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources proposal.
While 38 other species of wild Pennsylvania plant life would now also be classified as endangered or threatened under the proposal, still other species believed to have died off in Pennsylvania, including one type of St. John's wort, have apparently been found again.
In the case of the clasping-leaved St. John's wort, it was rediscovered in a Huntington County pond, officials wrote in the DCNR's 2022 Native Wild Species Accounts report.
It's all part of a broader, statewide effort to update regulations that apply to conserving native wild plant species in Pennsylvania – and that includes updating DCNR regulations aimed at protecting those plants.
The agency is currently moving into a public comment process to gather concerns and input about proposed classification changes, which were advertised this week in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The public can comment on the matter by emailing RA-Ch45WildPlant@pa.gov.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams-Dunn said many changes in Pennsylvania’s landscape and plant taxonomy have occurred and the DCNR continues to work through more than 20 years of field work to update plant classifications.
“Many people don’t realize that there are many more species of plants in the world than there are animals,” Dunn said. “Pennsylvania is home to about 3,000 plant species – about two-thirds of those are considered native to the commonwealth, and 349 of them are currently listed as rare, threatened, or endangered.”
The DCNR is tasked with protecting and managing native wild flora resources by determining status, classifying, and conserving native wild plants on an ongoing basis. Pennsylvania’s wild plant classifications include rare, threatened and endangered, as well as classifying when a plant is extirpated, or no longer believed to be growing in Pennsylvania.
Once the 30-day public comment window closes in late September, the DCNR will address comments from the public, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) and the House and Senate Committees on Environmental Resources and Energy.
A public meeting will also be scheduled before the proposed changes become final, DCNR officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.