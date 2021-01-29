With last week’s expansion of those now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, providers have been swamped with requests and many have stopped taking registration.
Conemaugh Health System, for example, provided this update:
“At this time, Conemaugh has temporarily paused registration for vaccine appointments as we await delivery of more vaccine doses from the Department of Health,” the hospital said. “As we receive more vaccine, we will reopen the registration form to sign up for the appointments.”
Hospitals and those seeking vaccine are not alone in their frustration. Department of Health spokeswoman April Hutcheson said leaders are doing their best to distribute the vaccine quickly and with fairness.
The Biden administration informed the state its weekly allotment will increase from about 143,000 doses to 160,000 doses next week, Hutcheson said.
“We have received, so far, requests for about 700,000 doses,” Hutcheson said during a press briefing. “We know that there isn’t enough vaccine coming into the state to meet that request from all of our providers.”
All states are facing similar frustration, she said. Pennsylvania is among states that have put in place decentralized registration systems, in which citizens contact individual providers themselves. Others have established a centralized registration system statewide.
Both groups are hearing complaints, Hutcheson said.
“Either you register on a centralized system and your appointment is in June, or you are on a decentralized system and you can’t get an appointment right now,” she said. “The bottom line and the common denominator in all of that is that there isn’t enough vaccine.
“Ultimately what we are running into is: We need more vaccine.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Pennsylvania is sixth in the nation in the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine. The health department reported Friday 719,928 Pennsylvanians have received the vaccine, or 77% of the allocated first doses received.
As the vaccine rollout ramps up, it appears new COVID-19 cases may be resurging.
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 report jumped by 9,643 cases on Friday for the largest increase in almost three weeks, the Department of Health’s midday report showed.
The increase helped push the rolling seven-day average higher for the second consecutive day to 5,696 cases a day, ending a 17-day decline in the average.
Locally, new-case reports remained fairly level, with Westmoreland County’s 120 new cases the only triple-digit increase.
The state reported 159 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 834,038 cases and 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in March.
Cambria County reported 63 new cases, Somerset County had 28, Bedford County had 18, Blair County had 44, Indiana County had 13, Clearfield County had 37 and Centre County had 60 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Westmoreland County reported eight new deaths; Blair reported four deaths; Cambria, Somerset, Centre and Clearfield each reported two deaths and Bedford reported one death. Indiana County had no additional deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.