In July 2022, when ceremonies are held to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Rolling Mill Mine disaster, an official Pennsylvania historical marker will be in place near the site of the explosion that claimed 112 lives.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced its approval of the sign on Wednesday. It is expected to be installed and dedicated sometime next year.
“We want to do something big for the 120th anniversary,” said Barbara Zaborowski, dean for learning resources at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, who filed the application for the marker.
The disaster occurred on July 10, 1902, inside the hillside near where the Inclined Plane and Sargent’s Stadium at the Point are now located in downtown Johnstown.
“To put it where it really is, that part of (Route) 56 is where the hillside came down (in 2015),” Zaborowski said. “People fly by there. You’re not ever going to see it. People just drive by it and not notice it.
"And I, of course, have to get approval from the city for this. This is not anything that is cast in stone because they could tell me, ‘No.’ But, right at the bottom where you drive your car up onto the Inclined Plane, there’s a little grassy knoll area right there. I’m hoping that we can put the marker there.”
The explosion was caused by a miner using an open flame.
In order to receive a marker, Zaborowski needed to show that the disaster had historical significance on a state or national level beyond the devastating loss of life, which included 40 parishioners of St. Casimir’s, a Catholic church for Polish residents of Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
“I started digging, digging, digging, digging, digging, trying to find something,” Zaborowski said.
She eventually found an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer that discussed the role played by the explosion, along with other factors such as issues with anthracite mines in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, in the state’s creation of a Department of Mines.
“To address the fallout from the anthracite strike, the Rolling Mill disaster, and the competency concerns of immigrant miners, in January 1903, Senator Thomas (Schuylkill) introduced a bill in the Senate and House to replace the Bureau of Mines which operated under the Department of Internal Affairs and create a Department of Mines,” according to the application.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission offered a brief description of the disaster’s significance: “Explosion at the bituminous coal mine owned by the Cambria Iron Co. in 1902. It is cited as one of several in the first decade of the 1900s – the deadliest in the history of US mining – that contributed to the establishment of the Pennsylvania Department of Mines. The 112 miners who died were nearly all immigrants from eastern Europe.”
The Rolling Mill Mine sign was one of 23 new historical markers approved by the commission. Some of the others recognize the contributions of 20th-century Pop artist Andy Warhol, Chinese workers in Beaver Falls, the Lancaster Caramel Company, baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial and Dr. Oscar James Cooper, a co-founder of the nation’s first fraternity established at a historically Black college or university,
There are currently almost 2,300 markers in the commonwealth.
