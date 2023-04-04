JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christopher Herren, a once promising professional basketball player, stood in front of local high school students on Tuesday and shared his story of how his life was almost destroyed by substance abuse.
"This is about the first day," he said. "This is about where addiction begins."
Tuesday's event was hosted by the Anthony Swalligan Memorial Foundation at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Swalligan was a local man who died from a drug overdose in 2016 – five years after graduating high school.
Shane Downey, a close friend involved in the foundation, told the students that Swalligan was "somebody universally loved" that had everything going for him, adding that if the presentation stopped one person from meeting his friend's same fate, it'd be worth it.
"This might be the most important talk you have in your entire high school career," Downey said.
Prior to Herren stepping up to speak, a video detailing his journey was played for the guests.
It covered everything from his stellar high school basketball career and being drafted to the NBA in 1999 to the first time he was introduced to OxyContin and playing for his hometown team, the Celtics.
Herren grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts.
In the video he explained that being traded to the Boston club was the best and worst thing to ever happen to him.
He was closer to home, but that meant he was closer to his dope dealer as well.
After being released from the team due to an injury and moving to Italy to play basketball there, Herren was introduced to heroin.
Years of abuse, rehabilitation attempts, relapses and struggling later, the former pro has been sober for 14 years.
Throughout his presentation he told stories about his father's struggle with alcoholism, the conversations he's had with people while traveling the world sharing his story and the hurt he caused with his substance abuse.
"The scariest part about addiction is no one knows who's going to suffer from it," Herren said.
He also put a lot of emphasis on the fact that typical drug prevention talks focus on the last or worst day of an addicts life, but he wanted to talk about the first day.
Herren said similar to other teenagers growing up he drank alcohol and smoked marijuana.
It wasn't until college he was introduced to cocaine and got hooked.
Throughout his basketball career he was given chances to get clean but the drugs were a nagging constant in his life.
Herren said his goal in speaking to now millions of students is to reach the few who will decide afterward that they want to feel better about themselves and not make the same destructive decisions they're making anymore.
Deven Young, a Forest Hills senior, said he appreciated hearing Herren's story directly from him.
"I felt like it got really real, really quick," he said.
The overall presentation felt different, Young said, because of the honest tone Herren took with the group.
Genesis Rodriguez, a Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior, was also thankful to hear from Herren in-person.
She said she thought it was great because getting that first-hand experience from somebody that's gone through the substance abuse journey will help her and her peers understand why they shouldn't do the same.
She expressed gratitude to her principal and school counselors for taking the students to Penn Highlands for the event.
